“RituCharya” – an Ayurvedic regimen to stay healthy during monsoon

With pleasant weather, the monsoon brings in its wake various infectious diseases that at times, can be fatal as they harm the overall immune system.

While rain can make a lot of things better, it can play havoc with the immune system, as the damp and humid weather is a perfect environment for microbes to grow and thrive. These microbes are detrimental to our health as they cause water- and air-borne infections.

Illnesses like cold, flu, rashes and fever which are linked to monsoon can be prevented by strengthening the immune system. With the help of the Ayurveda, these infections can be treated naturally.

Unhealthy food habits during monsoons can affect the overall health, especially the digestive system and thereby lead to the weakening of the body’s metabolism. According to Ayurveda, whatever is going on in the environment affects the human body.

The indigenous system of medicine describes this phenomenon with the help of a concept known as “Ritucharya”. “Ritu means season and Charya means lifestyle”, which is the regime that should be followed during all the seasons throughout the year.

To quote “Charak Samhita, Sutra Sthana Chapter 6. Seasonal regimen of diet and lifestyle”, if a person follows a diet regimen according to the season, the potential of his/her body to fight diseases improves. Ritucharya is the best practice to be followed during different seasons.

While interacting with The Statesman correspondent in Shimla, Dr. HR Gautam ex-District Ayurvedic Officer (DAO), Himachal Pradesh, dwelt at length about the diet and lifestyle that must be taken care of during the rainy season and how not to disturb the “tridoshas”, three important factors in the body – Vata and Pitta dosha as per the Ayurveda.

To balance the overall health of the body during monsoon the following steps must be followed:

Eat light and easily digestible food during the rainy season

The rainy season makes the digestive system quite weak and makes it difficult to digest heavy meals. So, to make the work of the body a little easier it is suggested to eat light food like salads, food with less oil, less sweet, and fewer spices.

Ayurveda suggests including Amul ras and Lavan (Amul means sour and Lavan means salty)

Salty and Sour food can balance the Vata dosha in the body, making a person fit and healthy during monsoon. Salty food can also help in keeping the body hydrated, whereas sour food has the efficiency of killing the microbes present in the body.

Consuming lukewarm water at regular intervals of time

Water is key to fitness and health, but according to Ayurveda lukewarm water has its own benefits. It helps in decreasing inflammation in the body and allows it to work properly by killing microbes that enter through the throat.

Consuming ginger juice and black pepper

Drinking ginger juice with black pepper and honey during monsoon can help improve digestion and boost the immune system. It also helps to cure the viral infection and flu caught during the rainy season.

Panchakarma therapies can help detoxify the body during the rainy season

Panchakarma therapies are best to be done during the rainy season according to Ayurveda. It detoxifies and cleanses the body as well as helps to improve immunity.

It is rightly said that health is the real wealth, therefore, it is important to put effort into staying healthy.