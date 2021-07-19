Many restaurants across India are now open and serving with safety measures in place. From hygiene certifications to vaccinated staff, restaurants are doing everything they can to make the diners feel safe. In addition to these safety measures, restaurants are also offering great discounts to diners who got their jabs.

From complimentary drinks to a flat discount on the bill, restaurants are going above and beyond to encourage their diners to get the vaccine, while trying to keep themselves afloat. Check out these restaurants on the Dineout app for more such amazing offers.

The Irish House, Mumbai and Delhi

The Irish House is a chain of casual dining resto-pubs offering a rustic wooden ambience along with an extensive variety of brews. The exclusive food menu is in line with the assorted tastes and preferences of the people and serves a variety of American, European and Continental delicacies. The additional feature is the Live music performances and the DJ Nights hosted there. Irish House is offering 10 per cent off on your entire bill if everyone on the table has been vaccinated with the first dose. Get a 20 per cent off on your entire bill if everyone on the table has been vaccinated with both the doses! This offer is available at outlets in Gasper Enclave in Bandra West, Mumbai and TDI Epicuria in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Lake View Cafe, Mumbai

Lake View Cafe has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of people with its excellent services and a larger than life ambience. The North Indian, Italian, and Continental culinary delight that the place offers promise to take you to a flavourful ride. The Lake View Cafe is located in Central Mumbai and the nearest landmark is Chinmayan and Ashram. Offer: 30 per cent off on First Jab and 50 per cent off on second Jab.

Pizza Hut

The thin crust pizza and fresh taste are one of the many reasons why people love to indulge in the food at Pizza Hut. The Italian-American cuisine of the restaurant also includes pasta, side dishes and desserts that you can savour. Pizza Hut outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai are offering Rs 125 off on a bill of Rs 500 and above for diners who have been vaccinated.

Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru

Hard Rock Cafe is a chain of themed resto-bars which are known for their collection of rock and roll memorabilia. Hard Rock Cafe serves a wide variety of finger food and drinks along with delicacies in Mediterranean, Modern Indian and American cuisines. The Live music performances, screening facility, dance floor, and the outdoor seating area surely make a worthwhile visit. Offer: 15 per cent discount on 1 dose, 30 per cent discount on two doses.

Anardana Modern Kitchen & Bar, Chandigarh

Anardana Modern Kitchen & Bar is a Casual Dining Bar serving Continental, North Indian, Italian and Chinese delicacies. The ambience is beautiful with classy interiors. The place is well lit and has a comfortable seating space.

Offer: 25 per cent off on total bill for vaccinated diners.

Beach n Brew, Chandigarh

Beach n Brew offers you the experience of coastal life with exquisite delicacies on house. This place in Chandigarh serves patty base pizza. The food, as well as the ambience here, is great. One can either sit on a boat or at the deck. Offer: 20 per cent off on total bill for vaccinated diners.

Drinkery 51, Chandigarh

Drinkery 51 is a high-end sophisticated multi-cuisine dining bar located in the prime location of the city — Sector 26 Chandigarh. D51 is a part of the club chain that originally hails from Mumbai–the city that never sleeps. D51 is the new hotspot among the millennials and Gen-Z. The bar proudly describes itself as the centre of hundreds of conversations told in loud voices, all of them competing with the rock music that dominates the arena. Offer: 25 per cent off on total bill for vaccinated diners.

JW Kitchen, Bengaluru

JW Kitchen has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of people with its mouth-watering North Indian, Italian and Continental dishes inspired by World cuisine. The premium menu is in line with the beautiful ambience. The friendly and courteous staff makes you feel at him and gives you services more than extraordinary. The elaborate buffet menu paired up with an exotic collection of signature drinks make this place an instant pick for fun and eventful nightlife. JW Kitchen is located in Vittal Mallya Road and the nearest landmark is Shell Petrol Bunk. Offer: 30 per cent off on total bill for vaccinated diners.

One Atria Cafe, Bengaluru

One Atria Cafe is an All-day fine dining place serving a variety of Gourmet offerings and the best North Indian, South Indian, Italian, and Continental dishes. Every dish in their pure-veg menu is made out of a true passion to serve tasty food to the diners. The exhaustive buffet showcases Middle Eastern, Chinese, Indian and Western cuisine available for the signature “Super breakfast”, Lunch and Dinner buffet while the a-la-carte menu allows for selective personal choices for stunning culinary offerings. One Atria Cafe also features a pizza oven, an entirely live interactive kitchen and poolside seating. Offer: Flat 20 per cent off on total bill for diners with first dose and flat 30 per cent off on total bill for diners with two doses.

Beto’s Bar and Kitchen, Pune

Situated straight in the heart of South Pune NIBM Beto’s Bar and Kitchen is known for its DJ nights, Ladies Nights, Happy Hours, Brunch, Live Screenings and many more since 2016. You can enjoy Live music and DJ with chef recommended starters, Chicken Dum Kabab, Chicken 65, Paneer Punjabi Masala and Paneer Tikka. Offer: Mocktail on the house if you got a vaccine shot.