This Valentine’s Day order 5 epic eateries for Lazy ‘Staying In’ Date

We all have heard that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. So whether you are single and looking for the special one or in a stable, happy relationship, there are always some foods that you can order to get you in the mood and make your date night a total success.

So, if you are feeling lazy and planning to decide your date night at home then you must order these 5 epic eateries which will surely impress your partner. Read below!

Bite-sized pasta

When you think about pasta, it doesn’t come to you like a date night food rather more of a homemade snack. But bite-sized pasta like ziti, penne, can be a great choice if ordered from the perfect place. Also, they don’t have the chance to spill on your clothes and make the date night messy.

A Bottle of Wine

If you want to start your evening off right, then a bottle of wine is a great option for a romantic evening. A nice bottle of wine can help set the mood, and sharing can give you something to talk about and discuss. When ordering a bottle of wine before dinner, make sure that you ask about your partner’s preferences and consider what you are planning on ordering. You can even ask your waiter for a great pairing for your meal so you can enhance the dinner options you choose.

Steaks

Steaks are such a great meal to order for a romantic evening. Plus, a large steak can be the perfect dish to share for two if you don’t have a huge appetite. A properly cooked, great cut of meat can be a great highlight of your meal and a great dish for any special occasion. If you are splitting make sure that you can order it prepared the way both of you will enjoy. Splitting steaks or splitting any other entrée is always a fun part of a romantic night out.

An Exotic Appetizer

Appetizers are a great choice for a special night out or a romantic evening. However, instead of trying a dip or standard appetizer, try something exotic. This can be something out-of-the-box such as octopus or something you have never tried before. It is a great way to make the evening memorable and it will give you and your date something to try, do and talk about as well.

Dessert For Two

You can always finish up with some sweet dessert whether it is chocolate or strawberry or something else of your choice and also hers. Chocolate can also arouse moods and even a milkshake or ice cream can also help. Anything sweet can make your maybe a kiss later more delightful and better.

What to Avoid

There is no wrong dish to order on a romantic night out, you want to keep in mind that messy dishes such as spaghetti pasta or ribs can sometimes be a challenge when you are enjoying a special occasion. After all, nothing can ruin the mood of a formal, romantic evening quite like a spill on your shirt so keep this in mind when you are placing your order and try to avoid dishes that may be messy.