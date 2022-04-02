Ramadan 2022; significance and wishes to wish family and friends

Ramadan 2022 is observed on the 2nd of April and is celebrated across the world by the Islamic community. Ramadan also known as the Ramazan or Ramzan where the holy month of fasting. According to the Islamic calendar Ramadan is the ninth month that takes place for 720 hours and the fasting begins with the appearance of the crescent moon.

In this festival the whole family wakes up in the morning before dawn and eat a meal called sohour. After the sunsets the fast is broken with Iftar. For dessert they include konafa or Qattayef which is a cake made of wheat, sugar, honey and raisins.

For the Muslim community the month of Ramadan is a month of spiritual rejuvenation where they practice devotion towards Allah. They spend there time in reading the Quran and perform special prayers.

The practice of fasting is to remind their dependence on food and teach them the importance of food.

Here are a few wishes to share with family and friends on this occasion

Your sincere prayers, your devotion, and your faith in Allah will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah shower his countless blessings during the holy month of Ramadan and always.

Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you

May this Ramadan bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness for you and your family – Ramadan Mubarak!

Happy Ramadan 2022: Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life!

May this Ramadan bring blessings for the entire humanity that we can walk on the way of peace and harmony!

Happy Ramadan to everyone.

Wishing you a happy Ramadan. May God bless your path with knowledge and light that will help to enlighten your heart!

May Allah bless you with a peaceful and prosperous life. Wish you a happy Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers.