Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ to be accessible cinema for visually impaired

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film, “Srikanth,” sheds light on the remarkable journey of entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, the visionary behind Bollant Industries, a venture that champions the employment of both unskilled workers and individuals with disabilities. Born with visual impairment in 1992 near Hyderabad, Srikanth’s story is one of resilience and determination, inspiring countless individuals across India and beyond.

In an effort to ensure that everyone can enjoy the powerful narrative of the life of Srikanth played by Rajkummar Rao, the makers of the film have taken a commendable step. For the visually impaired community, special audio descriptions will accompany the movie, providing vivid narration of the visuals through the XL Cinema app. This inclusive approach aims to break barriers and offer an immersive experience to all audiences.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this initiative, Rajkummar Rao remarked, “Persons with low vision or blindness can now delve into the visual richness of the movie through audio descriptions. To access the accessible version of ‘Srikanth,’ simply visit any theater at a showtime of your choice.”

The XL Cinema app, available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store, serves as the gateway to this inclusive cinematic experience.

Srikanth Bolla’s contributions extend beyond the realm of entrepreneurship. In 2011, he co-founded the Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities, pioneering initiatives such as a Braille printing press and offering holistic support services to students with disabilities. Subsequently, in 2012, he launched Bollant Industries, a venture backed by Ratan Tata, aimed at both economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Additionally, Srikanth serves as the director of Surge Impact Foundation, an organization committed to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in India by 2030. His remarkable achievements have earned him global recognition, including a coveted spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for Asia in 2017.

As “Srikanth” prepares to hit the screens on May 10, audiences eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness the extraordinary tale of resilience, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity, brought to life by a stellar cast and talented filmmakers.