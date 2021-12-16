Radisson Hotel Group launches bold and unconventional brand, Radisson RED

With the opening of Radisson RED Chandigarh, Mohali, the Radisson Hotel Group launches its bold and unconventional brand, Radisson RED, in India. The hotel is first of 10 hotels slated to open in the market under the brand’s umbrella within the next three to five years, it caters to the needs of the new age travellers, with stylish properties situated in dynamic, urban and scenic locations.

Offering guests endless opportunities to tune in and out — switching effortlessly between business and leisure. By incorporating art, music and fashion into its services and experiences along with an added focus on communal spaces such as bars and lobbies, digital customer service and bold coloured interiors — Radisson RED is poised to set the benchmark for the future of contemporary hospitality. The brand also prides itself on stylish public spaces with standout design, cutting-edge technology, and eclectic food experiences.

Speaking about this strategic expansion, Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said, “We believe that the style-savvy and social Indian travelers will relate and enjoy the experiences and ambience that come with Radisson RED — a vibrant, unconventional and trendy brand. We appreciate the long-standing relationship with our strategic partner Bestech Group and the trust that they have demonstrated in the Radisson RED brand. As we launch into India with Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, we are confident of a stellar response and look to branch out even more in the near future.”

With a playful twist on the conventional, the property gives travelers the perfect balance between striking natural landscapes and a thriving business district as well as central access to Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula.

The design of the hotel is eclectic and bold portraying a new philosophy in the hospitality world. Touches of red on the walls, furniture and paraphernalia tie together the entire brand experience. Modern lighting, fun and interesting decor are identity traits intended to attract independent and savvy clientele. The common areas resemble art galleries, heavily decorated to create a chic and cool ambience.

“It gives us great pleasure to open the first Radisson RED in the country as part of our strategic alliance with Radisson Hotel Group. The hotel is perfectly positioned to provide guests with a safe and inspiring environment including unique dining options and all of it draws inspiration from the local culture and experiences. We anticipate that this bold, playful and eclectic twist on conventional hospitality will resonate with Indian travellers looking for novelty,” said Dharmendra Bhandari, Managing Director, Bestech Group.

With 154 rooms, guests can choose from four room categories including standard room, superior room, junior suite and executive suite. All rooms and suites are fitted with king-size beds, stylish furnishings, selfie spots, digital screens, and revitalizing amenities to ensure that guests have a fun experience.