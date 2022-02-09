How to prevent premature greying?

Is premature greying of hair giving you nightmares? Are you looking for ways to reverse it? Worry not, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s some good news for you – it is possible to reverse and reduce premature greying of hair by simple and effective home remedies.

Here are natural ways to treat the same:

Curry leaves

These leaves help in strengthening hair roots and provide vitality to hair. Mix one tablespoon powdered leaves in one cup of buttermilk (acts as a natural conditioner) and apply from root to tip. After 35-40 minutes, rinse with a mild shampoo. You can also boil some fresh leaves in coconut oil. Strain this oil and gently massage it into the scalp for 20 minutes before rinsing. Repeat either of these twice a week.

Indian gooseberry

Amla helps in hair growth and restores hair pigmentation. Regular consumption of this fruit can help prevent greying. You can also boil 4-6dried pieces of this fruit in some coconut oil (depending on hair length) and massage it into your scalp. In case of an oily scalp, massage with fresh amla juice, instead. Later, rinse your hair with a mild herbal shampoo. Follow this treatment twice a week.

Potato peels

Acting as a natural colorant, these peels help darken your greys over time. Remove the peels from 5-6 potatoes and boil so as to get a thick starchy solution. When this cools, strain and add a few drops of any essential oil. Store in a container. After you’ve washed and conditioned your hair, rinse with this solution. Repeat twice a week.

Shikakai

You can also prepare your own natural shampoo, which will also treat other hair problems apart from greying. Soak three-four pods of shikakai and 10-12 soap nut seeds in one jug of water in an iron vessel, overnight. Boil and store in a bottle. Rinse your hair with it twice a week.

Onion juice

This juice is rich in the enzyme catalase, which helps reverse premature greying. Cut 2-3 onions and blend in a mixer with one tablespoon wheatgrass powder, which is also rich in catalase. Add a few drops of any essential oil to this mix and rub them into the scalp. Leave for an hour and then rinse.