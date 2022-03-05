Positive things you should be saying to your child to build confidence

It is very important for every parent to teach their child that negativity has a higher value than positivity. Encouraging words will surely have a longer effect on your kids. You need to be very careful while you are speaking to your child because whatever you will speak-negative or positive it will leave a lifetime impact on them.
Our children inherit those things only which they see. So, whether you want to tell them how great they were at playing a sport or how much you love spending time with them, here are some positive and encouraging things to say to your child on a daily basis.
- I’m grateful to you
- You make me proud.
- Your words are meaningful.
- You have great ideas.
- I love being your parent.
- You don’t have to be perfect to be great.
- Your opinions matter.
- You are important.
- You are loved.
- I believe you.
- I believe in you.
- This family wouldn’t be the same without you.
- You are valuable.
- You can say no.
- You can say yes.
- I know you did your best.
- You were right.
- I accept who you are.
- We can try your way.
- You are helpful
- You are worth it.
- You make me happy.
- I love your creativity.
- Being around you is fun.
- I can’t wait to hear about it.
- Don’t be afraid to be you.
- You’re making a difference.
- I’m excited to spend time with you.
- You are interesting.
- I love seeing the world your way.
- It’s good to be curious.
- I love the way you tell stories.
- What you did was awesome.
- I admire you.
- That’s a great question.
- Your friends are lucky to have you.
- I trust you.
- That was a really good choice.
- Seeing you happy makes me happy.
- Being your parent is my favourite job.
Sprinkling these positive things to say to your child into everyday conversation isn’t hard. Words inspire, motivate, and build self-esteem. Language matters! Pay attention to the words you use around your kids. Set an intention to consciously say at least three positive affirmations to your child daily, until it becomes a habit. The confidence and self-worth you build now will help your little ones grow into healthy, happy adults.
“The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.” – Peggy O’Mara