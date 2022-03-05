Positive things you should be saying to your child to build confidence

It is very important for every parent to teach their child that negativity has a higher value than positivity. Encouraging words will surely have a longer effect on your kids. You need to be very careful while you are speaking to your child because whatever you will speak-negative or positive it will leave a lifetime impact on them.

Our children inherit those things only which they see. So, whether you want to tell them how great they were at playing a sport or how much you love spending time with them, here are some positive and encouraging things to say to your child on a daily basis.

I’m grateful to you

You make me proud.

Your words are meaningful.

You have great ideas.

I love being your parent.

You don’t have to be perfect to be great.

Your opinions matter.

You are important.

You are loved.

I believe you.

I believe in you.

This family wouldn’t be the same without you.

You are valuable.

You can say no.

You can say yes.

I know you did your best.

You were right.

I accept who you are.

We can try your way.

You are helpful

You are worth it.

You make me happy.

I love your creativity.

Being around you is fun.

I can’t wait to hear about it.

Don’t be afraid to be you.

You’re making a difference.

I’m excited to spend time with you.

You are interesting.

I love seeing the world your way.

It’s good to be curious.

I love the way you tell stories.

What you did was awesome.

I admire you.

That’s a great question.

Your friends are lucky to have you.

I trust you.

That was a really good choice.

Seeing you happy makes me happy.

Being your parent is my favourite job.

Sprinkling these positive things to say to your child into everyday conversation isn’t hard. Words inspire, motivate, and build self-esteem. Language matters! Pay attention to the words you use around your kids. Set an intention to consciously say at least three positive affirmations to your child daily, until it becomes a habit. The confidence and self-worth you build now will help your little ones grow into healthy, happy adults.

“The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.” – Peggy O’Mara