With the rapid growth of urbanization and industrialization, pollution is at a peak in the national capital, Delhi. Both have created an acute imbalance in the environment. But if you get to know about some places which are pollution-free zones and are travel destinations, what would be your first reaction? Aha! you would definitely like to visit those places.

These destinations have somehow managed to keep themselves away from the growing pollution level with their efforts.

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

The place is among the most prominent places in India with the purest air to breathe in. It’s an underrated tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, called Kinnaur. The place is blessed with the gift of nature and a fresh stint of pure air. Being a land of captivating valleys and various adventure sports, Kinnaur totally deserves to be at the top of your basket.

Kollam, Kerala

Kollam serves you with beautiful beaches and placid backwaters. Nature serves you with a bout of fresh air as it is said to have one of the most outstanding air qualities all over the world.

Puducherry

A swash of fresh yellow with the vibes of being in an international place blend with Indianness, a pinch of spirituality and artistically beautiful, Puducherry is much more than calling it just a destination. The prime reason is its quality of air and water. It is the most popular tourist destination and is among the list of least polluted cities in India.

Hassan, Karnataka

Hassan is considered to be having six times lesser pollution than Delhi and is also considered to be purer than most of the cities in the country. It is one of the most attracted places in Karnataka due to its eventful and rich history.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Sikkim is situated a few kilometres away from the Chinese border and has destinations like Nathu La pass and the Tsomgo Lake near it. Various measures have been taken by the government to maintain its cleanliness as well as low levels of air and water pollution. Gangtok has pure air to breathe in coming straight from the Himalayas.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai, known as the ‘Athens of the East’, is one of the most ancient cities in the country. WHO listed the city in “five least polluted cities in India” list. Although in recent years, the number of vehicles increased gradually which resulted in a rising level of air pollution but the city took several initiatives to cope with the problem. Setting an example for other cities of India, Madurai works constantly for the city’s ample dust pollution.