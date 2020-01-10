Lohri is a festival of lighting bonfire, enjoying Punjabi delectable foods, singing traditional Punjabi folk songs, dancing on the beats of dhol and Punjabi numbers and having endless masti with near and dear ones. The festival is dedicated to the fire and sun god. It is the time of the year when the sun transits the zodiac sign Capricorn and moves towards the north. People light bonfires and dance around it to celebrate the day. It is also a way to ward off the bitter chill of the month of January. Popcorns, peanuts and puffed rice are thrown in the bonfire as a mark of respect to the fire god which is a symbol of life’s vitality and happiness.

Lohri represents a grand occasion in the Punjabi and Sikh community. Immediate family members are invited for feast and exchange of gifts. January 13th is the day of celebrating this festival across the world. Since it is a special day for Punjabis and they like to do everything king size, the celebration is full of colours, music, laughter and great food. The festival is celebrated with traditional songs and dancing around the bonfire.

If you are planning to throw a Lohri party, make sure you get your dance number list prepared and arranged well in advance.

Here are some popular song ideas to celebrate Lohri in style and floor your guests with their beats:

Sunder Mundriye Ho

This song is sung by Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi. The vibrant song is a treat to listen to and dance upon during Lohri festivities. This song tops the list when it comes to tapping your feet at the festival.

Lo aa gayi lodi ve

This Lohri special song is from the movie Veer Zara. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta. The energetic dance number is a delight for youngsters dancing around the bonfire.

Balle Balle

This song is from the movie Bride and Prejudice featuring Aishwarya Rai and Martian Henderson. The song is loved by music lovers especially during the Lohri celebration. This cool Punjabi song is definitely one of the most searched songs when it comes to preparing a playlist for Lohri.

Kaala Doreya

This song is sung by Neha Bhasin. It is a one-stop solution for all your Lohri party dance masti needs. The trippy festive song featuring Saif Ali Khan is originally a Punjabi folk song that is traditionally sung during a wedding. A modern twist is given to the traditional version with the help of rapper Raxstar.

Laung Da Lashkara

It is a famous song from the movie Patiala House featured on Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma. The Punjabi beats of the song are just perfect for the Lohri celebration. They capture everyone’s heart indulged in the Lohri celebration. It makes them groove to the beats of this dance number.

On a cold breezy night with a comforting bonfire lit up, you will definitely need this playlist to have full fun. Whilst you head out to do so, do lay your hands on a few packets of rewri, gajjak and peanuts. So what are you waiting for? Do connect your iPad/phones to the speakers and dance to the bhangra beats and Punjabi songs.