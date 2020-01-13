Lohri is celebrated on January 13th every year and marks the last few days and culmination of Winter. In 2020 too, Lohri falls on January 13th. Celebrated all across the country, it is one of the most important festivals of Punjab. The gatherings and celebrations make Lohri a community festival. It marks the end of the winter solstice and harvesting of the rabi crops. There is a tradition of donning colourful clothes and dancing and singing around the bonfire to welcome the warm summer days. Lohri is an exceedingly auspicious day as it celebrates fertility and the spark of life. The first Lohri of a newlywed bride and a newborn child is considered very propitious and important. In the houses that have recently witnessed a marriage or childbirth, Lohri celebrations will reach a higher pitch of excitement. People celebrate this festival with enthusiasm, singing folk songs near the bonfire.

