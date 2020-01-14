Shahid Kapoor, who was busy shooting for her upcoming film Jersey is back home. The actor suffered an injury on the sets which forced him to take a break from the professional front.

While the actor is at home, he is making the full use of time at home as he celebrated Lohri with his family. On Monday, Lohri was celebrated throughout the country and even Bollywood celebs enjoyed the day to the fullest.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput who is an active social media user, on Monday, took to her official Instagram handle to share the glimpses from their Lohri. It seems the family had a fun time all together.

Meanwhile, Shahid, who recently got stitches on his lip while shooting for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh saw Mira rushing to be by his side.

Taking to social media, Shahid wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all (sic).”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name which is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.