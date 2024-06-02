Dosha-balancing breakfasts to enjoy everyday

In the Ayurvedic world, the body and mind are ruled by three doshas: Vata, Kapha, and Pitta. These doshas are responsible for cell division and regeneration, as well as psychological and cognitive development. The Kapha dosha, in particular, is characterized by the energy of water and earth, stability, and grounding. This is why we need to focus on dosha-balancing activities everyday.

A balanced Kapha dosha results in nourishment, growth, stamina, and contentment. Conversely, an imbalance in Kapha dosha can lead to excessive body fluid, lack of focus and motivation, sluggishness, and more. While there are several ways to balance your dosha by making lifestyle tweaks and incorporating healthy habits, the ingredients you consume also play a crucial role. Here, we mention a few Kapha dosha-balancing breakfasts that help manage and balance it.

Moong Sprout Salad

Moong sprout salad is refreshing, light, and easily digestible during the summer. Mix your sprouts with grated carrot, sliced red onion, freshly squeezed lime juice, and ground pepper. Combine everything in a bowl and mix well. Sprinkle some salt on this breakfast and serve it fresh. Extremely convenient to make, this breakfast idea will keep you full and your dosha balanced.

Advertisement

Quinoa and Berry Bowl

Quinoa tops the list when it comes to Kapha-balancing food. Combine quinoa with your choice of berries and some superfood seeds. Mix everything well, then add chopped almonds, a dash of cinnamon, and raw honey. Mix thoroughly, and your quinoa and berry bowl is ready.

Khichadi

Khichadi is the ultimate Kapha-balancing food and is also good for balancing all the doshas. The basmati rice and daal create a nutrient-dense and balanced meal while also removing toxins from the body.

Baked Pear

While not a traditional breakfast that most Indians would opt for, baked pear with a dash of cardamom will help pacify your Kapha dosha. Baked pears are comforting when you feel sick, sluggish, or not quite yourself.

Veggie Wrap

A highly nutritious and dense meal, a veggie wrap made with organic millet, egg whites, grated carrots, avocado, spinach, cilantro, and lime will nourish both your body and soul.

All in all, these are some of the Kapha-balancing foods that you can add to your diet for a rejuvenated, energized body every day.