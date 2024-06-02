BJP emerges winner with 46 seats in Arunachal Assembly elections; SKM back in power in Sikkim

The BJP has emerged as the clear victor in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, securing 46 out of the 60 assembly seats while in Sikkim, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) swept the polls , winning 31 out of 32 seats.

The party, which had already won 10 seats uncontested, marked an increase from their tally of 41 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections. The Congress, once the dominant political force in the state until 2016, managed to win only one out of the 19 seats it contested.

The BJP’s allies, the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured the second and third spots with five and three seats, respectively.

The NPP had won four seats in 2019. The opposition People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) managed to win two seats, an improvement from the one seat they won in 2019. Additionally, three Independent candidates were declared winners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the BJP’s win in Arunachal Pradesh. “Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth,” he posted on X. He also praised BJP workers for their hard work.

In Sikkim, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is back in power, having won 31 out of 32 seats. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won just one seat. Incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang told local media, “I thank the people of Sikkim and our party workers. We worked for the people with all our heart. That’s why we have won.”