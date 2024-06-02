‘Modi media poll’: Rahul Gandhi’s reaction on Exit Polls

Reacting to the Exit Polls results predicting a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed them “Modi media poll” and exuded confidence that the Opposition’s INDIA bloc is going to win 295 seats.

“This is not an exit poll. This is a ‘Modi-Media’ poll. INDIA alliance is getting 295 seats,” asserted Gandhi when mediapersons asked him about exit polls.

The Congress-led INDIA alliance has rejected the Exit Polls, expressing full confidence of winning the majority.

Earlier today, Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge held a virtual meeting with all the candidates of the party to assess ground situation.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that after talking to the candidates, they believe INDIA alliance will not win less than 295 seats.

“Today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with all our candidates and yesterday INDIA alliance leaders met at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge and discussions were held. Everyone believed that INDIA would not get less than 295 seats,” Ramesh said.

Calling exit polls “psychological games” being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader said that a party delegation will meet the Election Commission to put forth their demand for the counting day.

“We will face the psychological games that are being played by PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah and we will win on 4th June. Today at 4:30 pm, a delegation of the INDIA alliance will meet the Election Commission and put forth our demands regarding the day of the counting of votes…,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was also held at Mr Kharge’s residence. At the meeting, the INDIA bloc leaders concluded they are poised to win between 295 and 310 seats in the general elections.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are also likely to be out on the same day.