Exploring the benefits of Ayurvedic head massage with Patanjali

Do you wish to feel relaxed after a frenzied day at work? Or are you concerned about the constant hair fall that’s resulting in a receding hairline? Perhaps you suffer from frequent headaches and migraines and seek relief? For many of us, solutions to these issues often involve resorting to over-the-counter medication and expensive hair care products. How about a head massage?

Ayurveda’s head massage, or Shiro abhyanga, offers an umbrella solution. This simple massage practice utilizes warm oil and gentle circular pressure to facilitate oil absorption. Your head serves as the central headquarters through which vital energy flows to different parts of the body. It also plays a significant role in managing marma points, which influence both mental and physical well-being.

As we delve into the myriad benefits of Ayurvedic head massage, let’s highlight a few pivotal ones below.

Aids in Maintaining Hair Health

Issues like receding hairlines, hair fall, dandruff, split ends, and dull, lifeless hair plague many of us. Typically, we resort to changing shampoos, conditioners, or opting for hair growth serums. However, did you know that a simple activity like Ayurvedic hair massage can significantly impact hair health? A good massage promotes better oxygen flow, strengthening hair follicles. Improved oxygen circulation directly stimulates the scalp and follicles to absorb more nutrients.

Relieves Migraine and Insomnia

Applying pressure to the marma points around your head and neck can be refreshing, relaxing, and invigorating. Targeting specific points in your neck, head, and back loosens muscles, promoting relaxation and relieving migraines and insomnia. Massage enhances circulation, aids lymphatic drainage, and clears headache-inducing blockages.

Helps in Combating Anxiety

In today’s world, anxiety has become an unwelcome companion due to professional or personal obligations. A head massage using essential Ayurvedic oils can increase oxygen flow, directly impacting anxiety levels and mood elevation. Consistent oxygenation improves cognitive abilities, enhancing concentration and focus.

Incorporate Ayurvedic hair oils like Patanjali Tejus Tailum, enriched with olive oil, almond oil, walnut oil, sunflower oil, sesame oil, and others. This oil minimizes hair fall and alleviates headaches. Ayurvedic hair massage also balances doshas and promotes sound sleep.

