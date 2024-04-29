Ayurvedic cooling face packs to combat the scorching heat

You arrive home at day’s end, glimpsing at your face and noticing the emergence of dark spots; the tan asserting its presence. It’s not just you; it’s all of us. With summer now in full swing, no matter how diligently you shield yourself or layer on sunscreen, the sun’s rays often take a toll on your skin, leaving it looking lackluster and dotted with spots. While a consistent skincare regimen aids in repairing the skin barrier and preserving skin health, there are moments when your skin craves an extra dose of care in the form of cooling face packs crafted from Ayurvedic ingredients that are 100 percent natural. Here, we highlight a few for you.

Aloe vera and curd face pack

If your skin feels warm to the touch or sensitized from prolonged sun exposure, an aloe vera and curd face pack serves as the ideal instant remedy. Aloe vera boasts anti-inflammatory and cooling properties, effectively treating sunburned areas by locking in moisture and hydrating the skin. Similarly, curd, with its lactic acid content, combats free radicals that harm the skin, imparting a soothing sensation. Combine a tablespoon of aloe vera with a tablespoon of curd, apply the mixture to your face, and let it sit for 20 minutes before gently rinsing it off.

Green tea and mint face mask

Mint isn’t merely a herb reserved for refreshing summer beverages; it harbors a plethora of benefits for sun-exposed skin. Meanwhile, green tea, rich in antioxidants, aids in soothing inflamed skin. Take some green tea and incorporate crushed mint leaves into it. Soak a soft cloth or cotton pad in the mixture, then apply it to your face. Reapply every few minutes for a total duration of 15-20 minutes, then rinse off your face.

Tomato and honey face mask

Tomato face packs have long been a DIY staple for many. Tomatoes possess de-tanning properties, bestowing a revitalizing glow upon the skin with each application. Honey, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, moisturizes the skin while combatting inflammation. Blend some pureed tomato with a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Sandalwood and rose water face pack

Sandalwood not only aids in minimizing pores but also assists in alleviating sunburn and soothing inflamed skin. When combined with the antioxidant-rich properties of rose water, sandalwood’s cooling effects calm sensitive skin and diminish dark spots. Mix sandalwood powder with two tablespoons of rose water to create a paste, apply it to your face, and let it sit for 25 minutes before rinsing off.

These are just a few of the summer-friendly cooling Ayurvedic face packs that can be whipped up in seconds to alleviate your sun-stressed skin.

