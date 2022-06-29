Online Abortion Pills posts are banned by Facebook, Insta

Users of Facebook and Insta who used to offer abortion pills via posts and emails are now banned from Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook removed such posts, and also temporarily banned some of those users, on the same day when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade case that had legalised abortion in the US, reports Motherboard, saying such posts violate its policy around pharmaceuticals.

“I will mail abortion pills to any one of you. Just message me,” a Facebook user posted.

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade case last week, social media users started shared posts offering to mail abortion pills to people whose access to abortion has been stripped away.

Facebook and Instagram immediately removed such posts.

A test by a Verge staff yielded similar results, with a post offering abortion pills being flagged within two minutes.

The sale, gifting, and transfer of firearms and marijuana are also prohibited under Meta’s policy that bans pharmaceuticals.

“Content that attempts to buy, sell, trade, gift, request or donate pharmaceuticals is not allowed,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

US President Joe Biden last week took strong exception to the court’s ruling to rescind federal abortion rights, while appealing to people, especially women, to remain calm as several of them have gone on nationwide protests against the apex court’s ruling.

Former US president Donald Trump took the SC verdict as a personal triumph for appointing the judges who gave the verdict.