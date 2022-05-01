Do you need Anger management therapy?

Anger is nothing but a naturally inevitable emotion. Though, it inordinately gets triggered if a person gets provoked for some reasons or at times, may be, for no good reasons. In such cases, anger can affect a person’s decision making abilities and ruin interpersonal relationships. Whereas, if a person learns the art of controlling and managing anger, the emotional damage could be reduced to a certain limit, whereas, with time, one can completely overcome anger, since, anger is also like any other disease that affects human body for a certain time period, and gets cured with the help of numerous appropriate health measures or remedies.

Anger is a natural response to an underlying condition, like, an annoying gesture, any current frustrating experience or past experiences as well. Anger can also be an emotional response towards loneliness, fear, sadness, depression or stigma. In most of the cases such emotions are triggered for no good reasons.

Being in an angry mood can often put an impact on person’s interpersonal relationships and quality of life. Whereas suppressing anger for a long time can also have a negative impact on person’s critical thinking ability, mental wellness, physical health and quality of life.

Reportedly, anger is more commonly seen in adult males, yet in today’s world, due to stress and over thinking people of all age groups are walking the same path and anger has more or less become gender neutral. On a positive note, just like any other disease, anger could be controlled and we have a list of healthier ways to curb anger, which could be attempted by anyone, so as to start or end any conversation on a healthy note.

Controlling Anger

A major mental health charity in UK has identified three steps to control anger:

Being able to recognize the early signs of anger

Since, we are aware that anger causes a physical reaction in the body, a fight or flight hormone that pushes a person to react positively or negatively in a situation of conflict or danger resulting into effects like, fast breathing, tension, stress, restlessness, rapid heartbeat, tapping of feet, sweating, trembling etc. Nonetheless, recognizing such signals early can help a person assess their own situation and they can then take the necessary steps to control their anger.

To give oneself time and space to analyze the triggers

A person in anger can always get rid of an angry situation by devoting some precious time to get rid of such situations. Simplest measures involved in this process include, going out for a short walk, contacting some person who is not directly involved in the process of provoking anger, such as family members, friends, counselors etc.

Applying management techniques to control anger

To avoid unhealthy triggers and to reduce the risk of negative impacts of anger, a person should probably create a satisfactory management plan, so as to keep themselves away from getting into an argument or frustration with a peer. Some healthy and smart techniques include: Slow breathing, meditation, exercise, yoga and creating distractions, such as doing something creative, writing, drawing or sketching etc.

Also, one of the best possible way outs to live a healthy and happy life is to focus on the solutions, rather than focusing on problems. Because a positive outlook eventually helps to create a positive lifestyle by reducing the negative impact of anger on human body.