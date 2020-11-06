The saying ‘revenge is a dish, best served cold’, and Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist seems to have done just that when she mocked United States President Donald Trump, in his own words at his baseless allegations on voter fraud.

On Thursday, Greta Thunberg tweeted, “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!” responding to his ‘STOP THE COUNT’ tweet.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

US President Donald Trump had mocked Greta Thunberg, in 2019 when she was named Time Magazine’s person of the year. President Trump had asked Greta Thunberg, to work on her ‘anger management problem’.

The 17-year-old climate activist waited eleven months to take a dig at Donald Trump’s voter fraud tweet and phrased her tweet in the exact manner like Donald Trump’s remark in December 2019 on the Time magazine’s decision.

Donald Trump had tweeted, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Greta Thunberg tweet has generated over a million ‘likes’ on the social media platform and has surpassed the number of ‘likes’ on Mr Trump’s remark.

Social media users have also rallied behind Greta’s remark and described this as one of the best ‘mic-drop moment.’

You won the internet today. Thank you. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 5, 2020

GRETA FTW!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💪 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 5, 2020

BOOM! HELL YEAH! — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 6, 2020

The best revenge is served cold Like @realDonaldTrump's heart https://t.co/6JcJl53gQd — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 6, 2020

The US Presidential Elections 2020 is being contested by hotly by Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Donald Trump has claimed that the election was stolen from him, without giving any evidence. He has also alleged voter fraud in a number of states.