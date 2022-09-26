Movies for kids: Movies are a great source of learning and for kids and it is very important to invest time in something which can enhance their knowledge and is enjoyable too. But it is very difficult to find kids a friendly movie that also provides a learning curve.

Here are some of the movies which are entertaining and add to the knowledge of the kids:

Tare Zameen Par

One of the most acclaimed movies of all time, it is about an eight-year-old boy who is thought to be a lazy troublemaker by his teachers and parents, is sent to a boarding school, away from home. His new arts teacher at the boarding school has the patience and compassion to discover the real problem behind his struggle with the studies. Before this movie was released, most people were unaware about the problem called Dyslexia. This movie is entertaining as well as educational with a good storyline and some amazing actors

Hanuman

If your kids enjoy mythological stories, this animated movie is one you need to watch. This animation film traces the life of lord Hanumana from his birth to when he goes on to rescue goddess Sita from Ravana’s Lanka. It is an action-packed movie with hidden morals.

Stanley Ka Dabba

This movie is a classic example of great cinema with a great story. The movie shows how a teacher forces every student to share their lunch with him. He is intrigued by a kid named Stanley, who doesn’t bring his own tiffin box. He threatens the child, instructing him to not enter the school without bringing a Dabba. This movie has some great child actors and an amazing story treatment.

I am Kalam

This movie is often overshadowed by other kid’s movies but watching this is not only a treat young people. This movie revolves around a poor boy who becomes immensely inspired by former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and dreams of meeting him someday.

Iqbal

Iqbal is another masterpiece of Hindi cinema this is a sports drama starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad and others great actors. This is a story of a deaf and mute boy, who is good at playing cricket and dreams of playing cricket for India. But his father discourages him wanting him to take up a more stable profession instead. Iqbal starts his training with a former cricketer. He plays for the the Ranji team and shows eveyone what he is capable of and wins a place in the Indian national cricket team.

Makdee

This is a film specially catering to the child audience. This movie shows life in a village called Chunnis which is quiet and full of fun. She fools the villagers including her parent with her impersonation of her twin sister Munni. In the village, there is a mansion that is said to be haunted and legend goes that a witch called Makdee (Shabana Azmi) resides there. This is quite an amazing story with thrilling suspense.