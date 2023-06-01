From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Satyaprem Ki Katha: Bollywood movies releasing in June 2023

In June 2023, Bollywood is set to offer a variety of exciting movies that are sure to captivate audiences. Here are some highly anticipated films scheduled for release:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, this film promises to be a thrilling ride with its unique storyline and captivating performances. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the story is about a married couple who were once deeply in love but now find it impossible to stand one another and decide to file for divorce. The movie is all set to give you a dose of laughter with an interesting storyline. The movie is releasing on June 2, 2023, in cinemas.

Adipurush

The movie is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. With the talented cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, viewers can anticipate powerful performances. Directed by Om Raut, “Adipurush” is expected to be a highly anticipated film of 2023. Fans can mark their calendars for the release on June 16, 2023.

Maidaan

This biographical sports drama promises to bring to life the inspiring story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. With Ajay Devgn leading the cast, along with actors like Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, audiences can expect compelling performances. Directed by Amit Sharma, “Maidaan” aims to showcase the triumphs and challenges of Indian football during that period. The film is set to release on June 23, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

The musical romantic drama film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, brings together the talented duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani once again after their successful collaboration in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” The film is scheduled for a June 29, 2023 release.

Bloody Daddy

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller features a talented cast including Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy. The film is an adaptation of the 2011 French movie “Sleepless Night” by Frédéric Jardin. The film will be available to steam on Jio Cinema on June 9, 2023.