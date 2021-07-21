A hot cuppa while watching the rain beat down is a much romanticised monsoon experience. With the pandemic, tea has been experiencing a wellness renaissance and if a quick look around is any indication, it may be poised to become the next green brew.

Here is a list of the latest tea launches to sip with your family or keep your stress at bay:

Dancing Leaf Tea, Immunity Elixir (Green Tea Blend)

This immunity-boosting range of teas by Dancing Leaf that is handpicked by Luke Coutinho is an extension of his wellness ideology. The immunity elixir offers the wholesomeness of natural ingredients like Chamomile, lemongrass, oregano, Thyme, fennel, turmeric, carom, rosemary, peppermint, and black pepper. A daily cup of this freshly brewed potent does more than just waking you up, it also protects the gut against bacteria and reduces blood sugar spikes. For those of you who have not experienced the benefits of herbal tea yet, this healthful offering will act as a great fix.

Price at Rs 750 (125 GM) Available at WEBSITE: YouCare Lifestyle

MATCHA GREEN TEA

Meet Matcha, the purest form of Green Tea with 10 times the health benefits. One sip and you’re ready to sparkle! A long-standing tradition of Japanese Culture, Matcha Green Tea is the highest quality powdered green tea available. The smooth natural flavour and vibrant green colour of the matcha green tea powder are loaded 137 times more antioxidants than regular brewed green tea.

Priced at Rs 475 Available online.

Teabox Kadak Chai

Marked by notes of malt, dates, wood and hints of dried drupes. A strong, brisk cup which brims with robust notes of malt right from the start. Subtle undertones of dates joined with a velvety texture of walnuts is discernible around the edges which hums along till the finish. Fleeting woody accents shore up towards the end, adding to the charm of having a cup of Kadak chai. Delectable tones of dried drupes lingers on in the aftertaste, making for a memorable experience. A perfect accompaniment to light snacks, finger foods, croquette, fritters and buttery pies.

Priced at Rs. 225 Available online.

English Breakfast, 20 Pyramid Tea Bags

A classic black tea with a bold and malty flavour, best enjoyed after a hearty breakfast with visitors. In the old Anglo-Saxon tradition of hospitality, hosts would provide hearty breakfasts for visiting friends and neighbours. This was finished off with a cup of strong, malty tea that held up well with cream and sugar. Luxmi’s English Breakfast blend brings together teas from our own estates in Darjeeling and Assam. A rich explosion of flavour and strength.

Priced at Rs 250 Available online.

Vahdam India, Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea

A deep sense of calm and rejuvenation in this unique, sprightly cup of green tea. With uplifting floral and fresh citrusy notes, this green tea blend is one of our most prized offerings. A generous dose of buoyant chamomile flowers, fresh peppermint, mixed with joyous, citrusy tones of lemongrass and orange peels. Indulge in this cup with fragrant and fresh vegetal flavours that brings together the alleviating powers of chamomile and the freshness of mint. Truly admired by connoisseurs and tea lovers around the globe!