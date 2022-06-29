Let’s beat the heat with these wonderfully refreshing beverages

Drinking more water is likely to be the first tip you’ll come across while looking for strategies to remain hydrated and healthy. Many minerals are lost from the body as a result of increased perspiration during the summer season, leading to dehydration. Here are a few refreshing beverages recipes to keep you hydrated:
Mango juice:
- Firstly, in a blender take 1 mango, 1 cup coconut water, a few mints, and a few ice cubes.
- Blend to smooth making sure everything is well combined.
- Further, pour the mango juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes.
Watermelon juice:
- Firstly, in a blender take 1½ cup watermelon. make sure there are no seeds.
- Add ½ lemon juice, a few mints, ¼ tsp pepper powder, and a few ice cubes.
- Blend to smooth making sure everything is well combined.
- Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp.
- Further, pour the watermelon juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes.
Pineapple juice:
- Firstly, in a blender take 1½ cup pineapple, 1 tbsp honey, and ¼ tsp pepper powder.
- Further, add a few ice cubes.
- Blend to smooth making sure everything is well combined.
- Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp.
- Further, pour the pineapple juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes.
Lemon juice:
- Firstly, in a blender take 2 tbsp lemon juice, a few mints, ¼ tsp pepper powder, and ½ tsp salt.
- Add 1½ cup water and a few ice cubes.
- Blend to smooth making sure everything is well combined.
- In a tall glass take 2 tbsp soaked sabja seeds.
- Finally, pour the pineapple juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes.
Orange juice:
- Firstly, in a blender take 1 orange, 1 cup coconut water, and a few ice cubes.
- Blend to smooth making sure everything is well combined.
- Filter the juice to get rid of the pulp.
- Further, pour the orange juice into a glass and enjoy with ice cubes.