Kaali Gajar: Magical vegetable filled with hundreds of benefits

Black carrot or Kaali Gajar is most commonly found and eaten in Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. The carrot has long been known as an orange-colored vegetable, so this dark-colored veggie intrigues people a bit. People in the West have grown up believing that carrots have always been orange, but long before the orange carrot became conventional in the 16th century, Kaali Gajar existed across Asia and the eastern Mediterranean.

Kaali Gajar’s color is primarily due to a high concentration of anthocyanin. On the other hand, orange and yellow carrots tend to be higher in beta-carotene.

Kaali Gajar has a unique taste and has an unexpected sweetness, along with a subtle spicy aftertaste. Read on to know the benefits of eating Kaali Gajar.

1. Provide anti-inflammatory benefits

Anti-inflammatory foods such as kaali gajar can help combat inflammation in the body and thus, prevent the risk of several diseases and illnesses. Some studies have shown that purple foods such as kaali gajar may help in preventing urinary tract infections.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidant anthocyanins work to protect the cells from damage caused by oxidants. They help the body by neutralizing and removing these oxidants from your bloodstream. This provides other benefits like slowing down the signs of aging, making your skin look youthful, and lowering the risk of heart disease. A diet rich in antioxidants is also known to keep your brain active and your gut healthy.

3. Full of nutrients

They are low in calories and rich in dietary fiber, vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and manganese. They are also good sources of carotids that boost eye and skin health. It is important to load up on Vitamin C-rich foods during the winter season as it helps in boosting your immunity and protects you against bouts of cold and flu.

4. Good for your eyes

Anthocyanin-rich foods such as kaali gajar may help improve your eye health. Anthocyanins can benefit your vision in many ways – they enhance your vision, improve circulation and also help in fighting macular degeneration.

5. Aids digestion

The fermented Kaanji drink that is made using kaali gajar and mustard seeds is known to boost your digestion during the winter season which tends to become a bit sluggish. Kaali gajar is also full of fiber which helps in regulating digestion.

Most of the fiber found in kaali gajar is soluble which absorbs water in the digestive tract and turns into a gel-like substance. This keeps you full for longer and can also help lower blood cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar levels. Purple carrots are slightly sweet but they lose a lot of their color and flavor when boiled. Therefore, they are best eaten raw.