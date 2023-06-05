Jabalpur’s Tani Gautam opens up about participating in Mrs India Legacy

The 5th edition of Mrs India Legacy recently took place at Gurugram. The event saw Jabalpur’s Tani Gautam clinching the second runner-up position.

On this feat, Tani told ANI, “I am extremely happy. It was a memorable experience. I want to work for the welfare of our nation. My family supported me a lot — especially my husband. He always pushed me to chase my dreams. I express my gratitude to everyone.” This star-studded event was hosted by actor Vikalp Mehta. The jury included celebrated designer Rina Dhaka, pageant coach Rita Gangwani, supermodel Sonalika Sahay, Universe Elena Maximova and others.

The event featured a series of rounds to showcase the contestants’ unique abilities, including a fashion presentation, a talent showcase round, a Q&A session, and an exciting national costume round where contestants will showcase different cultures and themes through elaborate costumes.

Mrs India Legacy 2023 was won by Kanchan Gupta. She was crowned by Elena Maximova and Sonalika Sahay.