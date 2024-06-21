International Yoga Day: Nurture Your Health with These Asanas

Yoga has become increasingly popular, surpassing even Zumba and Pilates in some circles. Whether you need relief from tech neck or want to align your mental and physical health, yoga offers comprehensive benefits. The health advantages of yoga are extensive; it can alleviate back pain, migraines, joint pain, and muscle spasms. As we celebrate International Yoga Day today, with people from New York to Kolkata unrolling their mats to promote this ancient Indian practice, this year’s theme is “Yoga for Self and Society.” Here is a compilation of asanas to help nurture your health and enhance overall well-being.

Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend Pose)

This pose, suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners, requires flexibility but offers numerous benefits. Practicing yoga in the morning is ideal, and this asana acts as a stress reliever, boosts immunity, calms the mind, and enhances focus and concentration. It also aids in weight management and helps regulate hormones and emotions.

Advertisement

Savasana

If you experience fatigue upon waking or struggle with concentration, anxiety, or hyperactivity, try this pose. Although it may resemble a power nap position, Savasana, combined with slow breathing, is perfect for unwinding and relaxing your muscles. It lowers your heart rate, calms your mind, and helps control blood pressure.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This common asana helps relax your back by stretching the chest, shoulders, and abdomen while encouraging deep breaths. It promotes flexibility, aids in digestive issues like constipation, and improves blood circulation and mood.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Though mastering this pose requires time and focus, practicing it early in the morning yields the best results. Dhanurasana stretches various body parts, including the thighs, ankles, abdomen, and chest. It offers multiple benefits, such as relieving digestive issues, reducing stress, regulating hormones and mood, strengthening back muscles, and stimulating reproductive organs.

Incorporating these yoga poses into your daily routine can provide holistic healing and enhance your overall well-being.