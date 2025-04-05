Happy Health

Another guilt-inducing day is looming large. Tomorrow is World Health Day and those of us who take our health for granted ought to take a little time and give a thought to the torture we subject ourselves to.

From our physical health (yes, take note, especially those of you who drink, smoke, gobble junk food and then crash diet, overeat, under sleep, etc) to our psychological health (yes, especially those of us prone to fretting, stressing, worrying, hurrying through the day and then rushing back home to consume endless hours of violence-laced and negative news). To list just a few things.

Fortunately the day is not really highlighted as a health-day for those like us, who take health for granted and go about destroying it through life, but for those who are not as blessed with the basics and those who are in need of dire attention. A little awareness about this lot and juxtaposing their plight against our own irresponsible squandering is something that we can perhaps do on this day.

It was on 7 April 77 years ago, that the World Health Organization first observed an international health day. The idea was to focus attention, annually, on an area of heath which is in need of global attention.

We wanted to observe the day of health by bringing to our readers a few articles on important aspects of both physical and psychological health.

The importance of sleep cannot to be overemphasized as far as physical and psychological health is concerned. You don’t even need to ask a doctor. Ask yourself. How often has a good night’s sleep solved your health issues?

In fact, in this day and age of chasing sleep away by choosing to spend the night browsing the Internet or bingeing on OTT, we are often forced to rely on artificial ways of falling asleep. When I wrote about white noise and simulated sounds of rain to induce sleep, a personal favorite, I received quite a few ‘thank you’s.

Well, readers, we hope these different health tips from the doctors our reporters spoke to will help you.

They say ‘Tomorrow never comes’ so we are happy to bring you the health articles a day earlier. And we certainly do hope tomorrow arrives and blesses you with good health. Happy World Health Day.

The writer is Editor, Features