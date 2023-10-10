Indian celebs and their love for Dubai properties

Dubai has long been a preferred destination for Indian celebrities to invest in opulent properties. Since the introduction of the 10-year Golden Visa for an investment of 2 million Dirham, the emirate’s appeal to Indian investors has increased.

Bollywood celebrities are among the foreign real estate investors who continue to find Dubai to be quite alluring. Several names in the industry have already made the emirate their second home.

From stunning beachfront apartments to opulent villas in exclusive neighbourhoods, here’s a list of Indian celebrities and the lavish properties they’ve purchased in Dubai:

Shah Rukh Khan – Jannat Jumeirah

The opulent “Jannat Jumeirah” home that belongs to the King of Bollywood is located on the well-known Jumeirah Palm Island. The property has a private beach and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Jumeirah’s Golf Estates

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the happy owners of a Sanctuary Falls property in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, valued between 15 and 35 million Dirham.

Malaika Arora – Palazzo Versace Dubai

Malaika Arora made a significant investment in a luxurious property at the prestigious Palazzo Versace Dubai, a gorgeous waterfront property created by the renowned fashion house.

Rakhi Sawant – Skyz by Danube

Rakhi Sawant currently owns a luxurious flat in Dubai. In an Instagram post, the actress took her followers on a tour of her opulent house.

Rana Daggubati – Glitz by Danube

The well-known South Indian actor invested in real estate in Studio City’s “Glitz by Danube” as his Dubai home.

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra property – Skyz Tower by the Danube

The famous couple is one of many Indian celebrities who have invested in Danube properties. The pair recently bought an apartment in the Skyz Tower, a development by Danube Properties.

Sonu Sood – Lawnz by Danube

Sonu Sood is the owner of a cosy flat in “Lawnz by Danube,” a masterfully designed neighbourhood in International City, Dubai.

Shilpa Shetty – The “Burj Khalifa”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are the proud owners of a lavish flat in the world-famous Burj Khalifa, the highest structure on earth. According to sources, she reportedly afterwards sold the flat and bought an enormous property on Palm Jumeirah.

Akshay Kumar – Jumeirah Golf Estates

In the posh golf enclave of Jumeirah Golf Estates, which is renowned for its opulent residences and green environs, Akshay Kumar has an opulent mansion.

Sania Mirza – Palm Jumeirah

Popular sports personality Sania Mirza bought a villa for herself in Dubai in 2021. Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik earlier used to stay in a villa in Palm Jumeirah.