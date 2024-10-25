Kriti Sanon shines in dual role in ‘Do Patti’; Fans say ‘She has truly outdone herself’

Kriti Sanon has truly stolen the limelight with her latest release, ‘Do Patti’, a film that showcases her versatility in a double role.

The movie, which hit theaters today, has sparked admiration across social media as fans and critics alike praise her dynamic performances and ambitious leap into production. Taking on the roles of Soumya and Shailee, Sanon has captivated audiences, delivering emotionally charged performances.

Not only does ‘Do Patti’ mark a milestone in her acting career, but it also signifies her debut as a producer.

Netizens are particularly vocal about her performance in the film. One fan tweeted, “Kriti absolutely nailed her roles in the movie she was the best part of the film @kritisanon so happy for you .”

Many fans are even comparing her performances in ‘Do Patti’ to her widely acclaimed role in ‘Mimi’. One comment that encapsulates this sentiment reads, “Kriti Sanon is at par with what she did in ‘Mimi’ with ‘Do Patti’. Her two career-best performances. Slayed so hard.”

The movie’s narrative, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, brings together an impressive cast, featuring Kajol in the role of a cop alongside Shaheer Sheikh. This collaboration with Kajol marks their second project together since ‘Dilwale’, adding another layer of interest for fans. Sanon’s portrayal of Soumya and Shailee reveals the complexity of each character as she navigates their distinct personalities, switching from resilience to vulnerability seamlessly.

Fans describe the emotional rollercoaster that her performances provide, with one tweet stating, “Her portrayal as Soumya & Shailee will make you cry, make you angry, make you happy all at various stages. Her performance is a banger.”

Viewers have also pointed out that her dual role in ‘Do Patti’ shows the vast range of her talent, a significant progression in her acting career. One fan praised, “@kritisanon she has truly outdone herself, the way she has evolved as an actor, I couldn’t be prouder.”

‘Do Patti’ seems set to be remembered as one of the standout films of 2024. With her first venture as a producer under her belt, Kriti Sanon’s bold choices are paving a new path not only for her career but for meaningful cinema.