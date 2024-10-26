SRK was disappointed with his entry scene in ‘K3G’; reveals Nikkhil Advani

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic entry scene in the blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ lives rent-free in the minds of his fans. As soon as the scene comes up in a conversation, we imagine King Khan stepping out of his chopper looking absolutely dapper as the title track plays in the background. However, SRK isn’t a fan of the scene even though it has emerged as one of the most iconic entries of Bollywood. In a recent interview, Nikkhil Advani disclosed that the Badshah of Bollywood wasn’t happy about the scene. Additionally, he reveals that SRK hates love stories and loves his film ‘Dil Se.’

During his appearance on the podcast Cyrus Says, Nikkhil said, “When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is with the helicopter. He thought he is going to jump off the helicopter, while he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground.” He iterated that Shah Rukh wasn’t happy with the scene.

Spilling more details, Advani revealed that the ‘Don’ star choreographer the basketball scene of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ himself. SRK wanted it to resonate with an action sequence and thus took charge himself. Advani revealed, “When you see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he gets a credit called thrills. In the beginning of the film, he gets credit for thrills. It is because he treated the basketball sequence in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai like an action scene. He choreographed it.”

As the conversation progressed, he also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan hates love stories. The statement comes as an ironic surprise as the actor is lauded as the King of Romance. To think that SRK hates love stories can positively send chills to his fans. Sharing the details, Nikkhil said, “Shah Rukh and I used to have these conversations so many times that ‘Karan and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) only do love stories, let us do something different.’ Shah Rukh hates love stories. Considering that he is known as King Khan and King of Romance, this and that, but he hates love stories. Dil Se is his favourite film. He keeps talking about his favourite sequences from the films Hey Ram and Darr. He loves his film Ram Jaane, where he is wearing a headband.”

On the work front, SRK had a stellar year with back-to-back hits. His last three titles- ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki’ emerged as blockbusters. Moving ahead, he has Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ in the pipeline.