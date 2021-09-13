Hyper-repair Exfoliation Peel for clean and healthy skin

Hyper-repair Exfoliation Peel is a non-fragrant product which is suitable for all skin types, unlike conventional beauty products. Backed by the age-old thought of nourishing the skin from within, this product is formulated to restore its natural vitality and radiance.

Stressors like pollution and other toxic elements clog the skin pores, resulting in dull skin. This product is formulated with plant acid and enzymes that go deep within the skin to remove dead cells and bring forth a fresh layer of skin.

This results in the deep cleansing of pores, lightening of pigmentation, and skin that is smooth and radiant.

Skin Pots is a new skincare product which was founded in 2020, endorsing the idea of attaining healthy skin.

It has used the extensive R&D experience of the scientists from Spain. Skin Pots has meticulously crafted précised and efficient formulations designed to work with the deeper components of the skin.

This powerful blend of multifunctional active ingredients exfoliates the outer layer of the skin and clears pore congestion, resulting in skin that is even, radiant and hydrated. This product cost around Rs 999.