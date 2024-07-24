Gahlot assures essential services for healthy and productive life to every mother & child

During a visit to the Anganwadi field area in Najafgarh’s Gopal Nagar, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said,”Our aim is to ensure that every mother and child receives the essential services they need for a healthy and productive life.”

Interacted with the beneficiaries of various services under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan scheme, formerly known as the ICDS Scheme, implemented through these centres, he said the feedback from the beneficiaries is invaluable in improving the delivery and impact of these schemes.

Gahlot also visited the homes of the beneficiaries to understand the benefits they receive through the centres.

He interacted with lactating mothers, pregnant women, and other beneficiaries of various schemes run by the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD).

Following the door-to-door visit, a meeting was held at the Najafgarh Camp office where the minister discussed ways to improve the schemes and listened to suggestions from the beneficiaries, senior officials of the department were also present along with the minister.

The beneficiaries highlighted benefits such as, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), health check-ups and referral services, immunization, hot cooked meals, take-home rations, and Mahila Mandal meetings.

In Delhi, there are 95 ICDS Projects comprising 10,897 sanctioned Anganwadi Centers, currently catering to approximately 7 lakh beneficiaries, according to official data.

The services provided by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) include the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Early Childhood Care and Education, Nutrition and Health Education, Immunization, health check-ups, and referral services.

In Delhi, ICDS supports 50,655 lactating mothers, 70,218 pregnant women, 51,220 children below the age of 6 months, 366,202 children in the age group of 6 months to 3 years, and 153,980 children in the age group of 3 years to 6 years through its six services.