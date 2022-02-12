Hug Day: Incredible benefits of giving a hug

After a long day at work, snuggling up to your partner or simply giving your mother or father a loving embrace has a soothing effect. Valentine’s Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love and care for. Feb 12 is dedicated to Hugs, as it is Hug Day.

A hug to your loved ones says how important they are to you. Hugging someone not only brings comfort but also builds trust. A warm embrace can make you feel connected with the other, improve bonds and increase your happiness quotient.

As hugs and handshakes become the casualty of pandemic-induced social distancing norms, the warmth in exchange for greetings goes missing. Stress and anxiety on the other hand are taking a heavy toll on people’s mental health. We can only hope the coming months are better than before and people can recharge their emotional batteries with plenty of hugs.

Scientific studies also vouch for the many benefits of hugging. It not only reduces the level of cortisol, the stress hormone but also brings relief in pain and relaxes muscles.

On this hug day, send a sweet hug day quote as a message to make your special someone feel your warm embrace by your words. We have here for you – various lists of hug day wishes for boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, friends, even for long-distance loved ones. Find your favorite hug day wish and send them as a token of a hug to your lover or friend.

Happy Hug Day Wishes and Quotes

* Happy hug day. I wish I could have you in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs to you.

* A tight hug from you fuels my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug day 2022.

*No matter how bad my day is, your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy hug day my love.

*Your arms where I feel safe loved, and at peace. I wish to die in your arms. Happy hug day!

*A hug is a lovely memory and the ultimate closeness that friends do share. Happy Hug Day.

*Baby, you are safe in my arms; just like this, I will always protect you. Happy Hug Day.

*Happy Hug Day to my angel; the way you love me and come closer to give me a hug simply sets sparkles in my heart.

*Happy Hug Day, the love of my life. All I want to do right now is wrap my arm over your shoulders and hug you tightly.

*Staying miles apart doesn’t matter; my love will always find a way to reach you to give you a tight hug. Happy Hug Day.

*Along with a tight hug from you is perfect any day and every day. Love is an abstract thing and can’t be seen, but you can express your love in a warm hug. Happy hug day!

*A hug can change a person’s life like your hug has completely changed my life and made it better. Happy Hug Day!

*Your hugs can token of love that keeps me going. Happy Hug Day, my love.

Hug Day Quotes for Friends

*Thank you for being my best friend. Sending you the tightest hug! Happy Hug Day.

*Happy Hug day dear friend, your hug reflects the sense of my own worth and I cannot say enough ‘Thanks’ for that.

*A hug is invented to tell someone that he/she is special, to say that he/she is important. That’s why I am sending you a warm hug my friend. Happy Hug Day.

*Sending you a big hug my friend on this special day to make your day better. Happy Hug Day!

*I’m sending you a hug full of support and encouragement for all you’re trying to accomplish today. Best of luck to you, my dear friend.

*I know I will never be alone in life because of you. Happy Hug Day, my friend.

Hug Day Quotes

“A hug a day keeps the demons at bay.” – German Proverb

“Feel the presence of love, wrapped up within a hug.” – Robert M. Hensel

Happy Hug Day! A hug is a simple gesture, yet nothing makes me feel more cherished and loved than your hugs.

“Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said.” – Kacie Conroy

“Hugging: the truest form of giving and receiving.” – Carol ‘CC’ Miller

You are my only true love. Happy Hug Day!

“I love hugging. I wish I was an octopus, so I could hug ten people at a time.” – Drew Barrymore

Your hugs are my ultimate happiness. Happy Hug Day!

Gifts for Hug Day

1. A personalized mug

A good way to surprise your partner is by gifting them a personalized mug with a photo of you two imprinted on it. Along with being pocket-friendly, it offers a personal touch as well.

2. Hug day cushion

There are several options available online wherein you could find the perfect cushion for your partner. It could offer them much-needed comfort and relaxation at the end of their day.

3. T-shirt

Just like a mug, you also have the option of customizing a t-shirt and sending it across to your loved one. It could have a cute picture of you two hugging or something abstract as well.

4. ‘Together we belong’ table calendar

A gift with a personal touch, you will need to prepare this from scratch. You can use handmade paper to make different pages of the table calendar. Each page can have a photo of you two along with a romantic message.

5. Love LED bottle

If you have some old discarded glass bottles lying around, it’s time to reuse them. Just paint them, put some LED lights inside, and stick some cute photos of you two goofing around. Your DIY love LED bottle is ready!