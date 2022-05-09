Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Today is also a good day to follow religious and spiritual interest. Today, you may spend your money on getting a defective electronic item fixed. Think before sharing your confidential information with your spouse. If possible, try to avoid as she might reveal it to someone else. Your love could invite disapproval. Plan out things nicely to get satisfactory results-Tension clouds your mind as you attempt to sort office problems. The natives of this zodiac sign can try to find a reliable solution to a problem today in their free time. You might feel suffocated in your married life due to lack of comfort today. All you need is to have a good talk.

Taurus

Today your confidence will grow and advancement is certain. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before going out of the house, as it will benefit you. A good day to revive old contacts and relations. Help someone to visualize himself succeeding in love. All the hard work that you had been putting at work will pay you today. Listen to the advice given by others-if you really want to be benefited today. Your life partner might care extra for you like an angel today.

Gemini

Take rest and try to relax as much as possible between work. It should be well understood that in the hour of grief, your accumulated wealth will only help you tackle the situation. Hence, start saving from today and avoid excessive spending. Social events will be perfect opportunity to improve your rapport with influential and important people. Your heart beats will play the music of love in rhythm with your partner today. Enroll yourself into short-term programs that will help you learn latest technologies and skills. Excessive use of TV or Mobile can result in wastage of time. Things might come into your favor amazingly when it comes on your married life.

Cancer

Do not neglect your health especially avoid liquor. Speculation will bring in profits. People you live with will not be very happy with you- regardless of what you do to please them. Wrong communication or a message might make your day dull. Keep a vigil in the business to save yourself from cheating. A sparkling laughter filled day when most things proceed-as you desire. You might fight with your spouse today out of your own stress and actually of no reason.

Leo

Your charming behaviour will attract attention. Money position improves as delayed payments are recovered. Family front could be problematic. Your negligence of family responsibilities may invite their ire. Your work will take a backseat- as you find comfort- pleasure and extreme ecstasy in the arms of your beloved. Interacting with eminent people will bring you good ideas and plans. Today, due to any party or get-together at your home, your time can get wasted. Do not push your partner for anything; this will only make you both distant at heart.

Virgo

Do not worry about you health as it may make worsen your sickness. Improvement in finances will make it convenient for you to pay your long-standing dues and bills. Someone you trust will not be telling you the whole truth-Your ability to convince others will help you solve coming problems. Today you will unable to express your feelings to your beloved. Good day to send your resume or appear for an interview. You will use your hidden qualities to make the best of the day. Your married life will crave for a space today.

Libra

Your sense of humour would help someone to encourage himself to develop this skill as you make him understand that happiness does not lie in possession of thing but is inside of us. Today, you may remain worried due to money-related problems. For this, you should consult your trusted confidant. A good day to revive old contacts and relations. You will find comfort in the arms of your beloved. Investment made today would be lucrative but you will probably get some opposition from partners. You should try to understand the things in the right manner, otherwise you’ll waste your free time just thinking about such scenarios continuously. You will refresh the old beautiful days of courtship, chasing, and wooing in your married life.

Scorpio

A special day today as good health will enable you to do something extraordinary. The arrival of money today can relieve you from many financial troubles. You will find it difficult to please your parents. Try to understand and look the things from their perspective to give positive results. They deserve all your attention love and time. Use your discretion power in love today. After a difficult phase, the day will surprise you with something beautiful at work. You need to move out and rub elbows with people at high places. Your spouse will show his/her angelic side to you today.

Sagittarius

Feeling of insecurity/disorientation could cause dizziness. Today, you can learn the skill of accumulating and saving money and put it to the right use. If you have pressure on your mind-talk to your relatives or close friends-as it would take the burden off your head. Love life seems to be blessing you today. Enroll yourself into short-term programs that will help you learn latest technologies and skills. You’ll remain very busy today, but you’ll find ample time in the evening to do something you like and enjoy. You are going to feel the richest in the world, as your better half is going to treat you like the one.

Capricorn

A friend may test your open mindedness and tolerance power. You should be careful not to surrender your values and be rational in every decision. The economic side is likely to strengthen. If you had lent money to a person, you are expected to get that money back today. People close to you will create problems at personal level. You are likely to be misunderstood in lover affair. Your colleagues might invite you for a small get-together after work. You need to work on your shortcomings, and for this, you should make time for yourself. The low health of your spouse might become an hindrance in your work, but you will be able to manage everyhting somehow.

Aquarius

Lovely mood of your spouse may brighten your day. If you are going on a trip, then look out for your valuables and bags, as they are likely to be stolen. Especially, keep your purse at a safe place today. Take benefit of the free time you get today and spend loving moments with family members. You can quarrel with your partner on this day just to prove yourself right. However, your partner will calm you down with better understanding. If you want to do better at the workplace, then try and infuse new technologies in your work. Stay updated with the latest tricks and techniques. If you live away from home due to your studies or job, then utilize your free time today by talking to your family members. During the conversation, you can also get emotional Today, you will realize that how much you mean to your better-half.

Pisces

Your energy level will be high. You are very likely to attain financial benefits today, but you must perform charity and make donations, as it will acquire mental peace. An old contact might create some problems for you Keep your love fresh like precious things. Good day to send your resume or appear for an interview. In any case, you should not waste your precious time. Remember to cherish the time, as once its gone, it won’t ever come back. Today, you will realize that your marriage had never been so beautiful.