Honey: The mother of all medicines

We all love to eat honey. But are you aware that honey is known as the mother of all medicines?

Honey is a pure and unpasteurized sweetener made by bees from the nectar of flowers. It is an essential element of traditional medicines because of its healing properties. It is known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties that keep bacterial infections at bay.

Honey is packed with countless health benefits which include boosting energy, preventing nausea, controlling cholesterol levels, managing diabetes, treating gastric problems, fighting infections, and promoting weight loss.

Honey is made with 80% sugar and 20% water and is one of the few foods known to have an eternal shelf life when kept in the right containers. It makes it difficult for spoiling bacteria to grow due to its low moisture level and acidic nature.

Depending on the nectar source, honey can differ significantly in flavor and color. They are more than 300 unique kinds of honey available.

Here are a few facts about honey you probably didn’t know:

1. A good source of antioxidants

Raw honey contains an array of plant chemicals that act as antioxidants. Some types of honey have as many antioxidants as fruits and vegetables. Antioxidants help to protect your body from cell damage due to free radicals.

Free radicals contribute to the aging process and may also contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Research shows that antioxidant compounds in honey called polyphenols may play a role in preventing heart disease.

2. Antibacterial and antifungal properties

Research has shown that raw honey can kill unwanted bacteria and fungus. It naturally contains hydrogen peroxide, an antiseptic. Its effectiveness as an antibacterial or antifungal varies depending on the honey, but it’s more than a folk remedy for these kinds of infections.

3. Heal wounds

Manuka honey is used in medical settings to treat wounds because it’s been found to be an effective germ killer and also aids in tissue regeneration. Studies show that Manuka honey can boost healing time and reduce infection. Keep in mind that the honey used in hospital settings is medical grade, meaning it’s inspected and sterile. It’s not a good idea to treat cuts with honey you buy from a store. 4. Phytonutrient powerhouse

Phytonutrients are compounds found in plants that help protect the plant from harm. For example, some keep insects away or shield the plant from ultraviolet radiation. The phytonutrients in honey are responsible for its antioxidant properties, as well as its antibacterial and antifungal power. They’re also thought to be the reason raw honey has shown immune-boosting and anticancer benefits. Heavy processing destroys these valuable nutrients. 5. Help for digestive issues