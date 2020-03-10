Holi 2020 is barely two days away. This year, it’s falling on March 9 and 10. While everyone is busy in prepping up for the festival, we tend to forget to wish our loved ones amidst Holi preparations. If you are also among those people, we have got you covered. We have a whole lot of wonderful greetings, wishes, images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones.

All you need to do is to switch to our page and copy-paste the messages (giggles). So, share your love and enjoy. Happy Holi!

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in.

Wishes come in Rainbow colours then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Holi.

May the Festival of colour bring lots of joy, peace and prosperity to you and your family. Have a great Holi!

Forgive your haters and ill-wishers and remember those who are near and dear to you with splashing colours. Happy Holi!

May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good, Health and success. -Wishing You a Happy Holi.

May the Vivid Colors of the Holi, Decorate your life and family with colours of happiness and Fun Happy Holi!

Lift a bucket, fill the balloons, Just aim it right And throw it with vroom! Have a colourful Holi.

This Holi make a wish, take a chance to do something good because Holi is all about good things and good things are supposed to be start on an auspicious day.

Let the demon of enmity get out of your life and fill it with colors of love!! Happy Holi!!

Tum bhi Jhoome masti main, hum bhi jhoome masti main, shor hua saari basti main, Jhoome sab holi ki masti main.

