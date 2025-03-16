Tej Pratap’s bodyguard replaced after video sparked political furore in Bihar

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s instruction to a police constable in uniform, who was deputed as his bodyguard, to dance and warning that he would be suspended if he refused, sparked political furore in Bihar on Saturday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police removed Constable Deepak Kumar and deputed another constable as bodyguard of MLA Tej Pratap Yadav.

A press release issued on Sunday by the Office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, stated, “A video went viral on social media, showing Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, instructing bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar to dance. Upon learning that Deepak Kumar danced in uniform at a public place, orders were issued to transfer Constable Deepak Kumar to the police centre and assign another constable as a bodyguard.”

In a video clip shot at the RJD leader’s Holi celebration, Tej Pratap said, “Ay sipahi, Ay Deepak, ek gaana bajaaenge, tumako thumaka lagaana hai. Thumaka nahin lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge. Bura na maano, Holi Hai.”

The constable followed the instruction.

This incident received sharp criticism from the ruling parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United).

Attacking Tej Pratap Yadav for compelling a police constable in uniform to dance, they said that he has not only revived Lalu Yadav’s Holi traditions but also revived memories of the misuse of power during the RJD Supremo’s rule.