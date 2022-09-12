Highway hypnosis is the state of mind which is experienced by a car driver or truck driver while driving over a long distance. This phenomenon happens only on extremely smooth and traffic-free roads. The driver feels like sleeping “with eyes wide open” while driving the vehicle and it does not happen under the influence of any alcohol or drugs. It can lead to high-speed accidents and is the reason behind loss of several lives each year.

Highway hypnosis, also called the white line fever, is a mental state in which a person can drive a truck or automobile, with no recollection of having consciously done so. The concept of Highway hypnosis was first described in 1921 in an article that mentioned the phenomena of “road hypnotism”, as driving in a trance-like state while gazing at a fixed point.

This phenomenon became popular in the 1950s, but the term Highway hypnosis was coined by GW Williams in 1963. Building further on this theory, Ernest Milgaard 1992 explained that hypnosis is an altered state of awareness.

The scary event is managed by the non-designation-making part of the brain controlling everything and it can last for minutes or hours depending on the road.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has conducted several studies on highway hypnosis on NH2 which passes through West Bengal. The study revealed that 60% of the accidents are caused on newly made highways and the major reason behind them is highway hypnosis.

How to avoid Highway Hypnosis?

Taking breaks

Taking a break in your long journeys is very important, it is recommended to take a break after 90 minutes of the drive as your brain and body get refreshed. 90 minutes of driving is more than enough for you to get tired and highway hypnotised. This break will help you with your concentration and make you alert to the road.

Avoid driving during the graveyard hours

Our brain has a diagonal rhythm which is already set by our lifestyle. Graveyard hours are the hours when the body uses sleep, driving in these hours can make you sleep during driving also, so driving in these hours is very dangerous. Drinking caffeinated drinks can make you energetic but cannot stop your sleep so taking a short nap during these hours is the best option.

Quick naps avoid Highway Hypnosis

If you are feeling sleepy, stop the car on the side and sleep. It is advised to look for a safe place to take a halt. Prefer to stop near a highway resort/hotel/restaurant with visitors. It is safe to take a quick nap in the parking space of such a place.

Inbuilt sleep monitoring features in cars or smart devices

Several cars nowadays are already installed with an in-built sleep monitoring feature that makes sure that you do not sleep while driving. It has some sensors which detect your movement while driving. If you do not move it will start beeping and waking you up. Smart watches and mobile phones also have these types of features.