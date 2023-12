At least five people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said today.

The accidents took place near Udmari village in Balipara Tehsil and Dighai Gaon late Tuesday night.

These unfortunate incidents occurred after attendees of a concert by singer Zubeen Garg at Balipara Mazalia Vidyalaya, were making their way back home.

Reports indicate that speeding vehicles collided with motorcycles carrying the victims, leading to their immediate and tragic demise.

The deceased have been identified as Kasem Ali, Roj Islam, Bipul Das, Debojit Basumatary, and Sarfung Basumatary, police said.