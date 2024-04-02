Road accidents down by 14 per cent in Himachal: Police data

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a substantial decrease in road accidents by 14 per cent.

According to police data, road accidents witnessed a reduction of 14 per cent, fatalities by 27 per cent and injuries by 18 per cent in the state during the year 2024 compared to the previous year.

A significant decline in road incidents has been observed compared to the data from January 1 to March 31, 2023, with the corresponding period in 2024.

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, commended the diligent efforts of the traffic, tourist, and railway wings in effectively analysing live road crash data.

Highlighting the effectiveness of enforcing motor vehicle rules and laws at the grassroots level, he said that the police have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to minimise road accidents and fatalities across the state.

“This analytical approach has facilitated informed decision-making and the formulation of targeted strategies to mitigate road accidents and fatalities,” he said.

Directives have been issued to police officials at the grassroots level to take proactive measures to prevent road crashes and reduce fatalities, he added.

“These concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies coupled with community engagement and awareness programmes, have contributed to this positive outcome,” Kundu said.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a noteworthy decrease in road crashes and fatalities, thanks to the implementation of new technological measures and modern equipment provided through the World Bank-funded HP State Road Transformation Project (HPSRTP), he added.

The project, with a total sponsored amount of Rs 47.79 crore, is a 5-year programme being executed through traffic, tourist, and railway Police which serve as the Nodal agency on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Police Department, he informed.

The project marks a significant step forward in enhancing road safety and reducing road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, demonstrating the Himachal Pradesh Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, he added.