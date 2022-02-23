Here are some hidden benefits of adding Pistachio in your plate

Since our childhood, we have heard about nuts and their various health benefits. We can eat a handful of nuts within a few minutes. The amazingly crunchy and delicious nuts are great mid-meal snacks.

Walnuts, almonds, cashews, pine nuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios can act as the best and healthiest delight one can have instantly.t. When it comes to nuts, the pistachios may overlook even though these are tiny nutritional goldmines.

Pistachios are unique, green-hued, and mild sweet-flavored nuts and are among some of the oldest nuts. These are elongated edible seeds of the Pistacia vera tree that belongs to the Anacardiaceae, also known as the cashew family.

Nutritional facts about Pistachios

Pistachios are not only a good source of garnishing sweets but also makeup as one of the healthiest foods. They are nutrition pack powerhouses loaded with antioxidants including, lutein, beta-carotene, and gamma-tocopherol.

They prevent cell damage that may reduce the risk of diseases. They are also rich in protein, fiber, vitamin E, vitamin K, vitamin B6, thiamin, folate, vitamin B5, and minerals such as potassium, calcium, copper, phosphorus, and manganese. Pistachios are also a good source of essential fatty acids.

1. Helps in weight loss

Pistachio is rich in fiber. Anyone who has studied the effects of fiber on the body well would know that it reduces appetite in a healthy manner by making the consumer of the food or in this case pistachio, full. That is why it is one of the best snacking options that will keep guilty eating at bay. Further, the healthy fats in pistachio keep the calorie count in check.

2. Lowers blood sugar levels

This is another miraculous benefit of consuming pistachios regularly. Research suggests that it actually helps those who have type 2 diabetes!

Pistachio is quite effective in regulating blood sugar levels as it is a rich source of phosphorous which helps break down the proteins so the latter can turn into amino acids. Regular consumption of pistachio helps with it. It keeps the blood sugar levels in check.

3. Promotes a healthy heart

Pistachio is good at controlling cholesterol levels. This, in turn, helps prevent heart diseases. Further, most heart-related disorders happen due to unhealthy weight gain which puts pressure on the heart, eventually leading to a stroke.

Pistachio prevents overeating and controls the level of calories in the body. In fact, it is suggested that having a bowl of pistachios every morning brings down the calorie and cholesterol level.

Also, pistachios are a rich source of vitamin E which is known to filter out bad cholesterol and plaque from the body so that blood can flow freely.

4. Keeps the nervous system safe

Pistachio is a good source of vitamin B6 which helps in the formation of myelin that forms a protective shield around the nerves, thus protecting the nervous system and enhancing its functioning.

The vitamin B6 content also aids amines, which are the messaging molecules in the body, to work well. Pistachio consumption helps the secretion of internal acids that help in calming the nerves.

5. Boosts the immune system

Vitamin B6 is also instrumental in creating healthy red blood cells in the body, thus ensuring that lymph and spleen remain in the best condition. It also helps the body to fight various infections and free radicals better. Pistachio consumption truly boosts the immune system and helps it work better in fighting infections and keeping the body shielded and protected.

6. Improves hemoglobin

Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen in the bloodstream. The presence of vitamin B6 in the pistachio ensures that there is better and faster production of hemoglobin in the body so that it functions well overall.

7. Improves vision

Yes, do you know that regular consumption of pistachios can also help improve your eyesight? This is because pistachios are rich in carotenoids, which in turn, is a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin. These two antioxidants fight macular degeneration which happens with age and thereby help improve vision by making eyesight sharper.

8. Makes digestion better

Fiber is essential for healthy digestion. Pistachios are a good source of fibers, both soluble and insoluble. It helps in the better passage of stools and also makes digestion an easier process. It prevents issues such as diarrhea and constipation that may happen owing to a weak digestive system.

9. Tackles inflammation

Inflammation leads to many heart ailments. Pistachios have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation in the body at a cellular level. It thus leads to better heart health.

10. Makes hair better

Pistachio helps make hair stronger and shinier. This is because it is rich in biotin. Biotin essentially helps combat hair loss and also nourishes dry hair by making the hair strands more flexible.

You can either include pistachios in your diet as a snack or even make a pistachio hair mask. The latter provides deep conditioning and also treats split ends. Pistachios are also a rich source of fatty acids that boost hair growth.

11. Prevents premature aging

Pistachios moisturize and nourish skin and also increase its elasticity. The rich fatty acid content is responsible for the same. It also gets rid of dryness with its vitamin E content. This acts as an anti-aging content, helping the skin look naturally refreshed and younger in appearance. Pistachio oil massage also helps immensely.

12. Improves brain health

Pistachio nutrients help supply oxygen to the bloodstream, thus helping in the production of white blood cells or WBCs which is important for a good immune system. It also elevates the production of hemoglobin and oxygen in the blood with its rich content of vitamin B6. The more oxygen and the better its flow in the blood, the better the brain functions and the healthier it is.