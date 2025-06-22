PM Modi complements Andhra Pradesh’s Yogandhra initiative in strengthening Yoga movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the people of Andhra Pradesh for their inspiring commitment to integrating Yoga into daily life, further propelling the nationwide movement for health and wellness.

Modi praised the state’s grassroots enthusiasm and the proactive support shown under the Yogandhra initiative during the 11th International Yoga Day event at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Responding to a post by Guiness World Records on X, the Prime Minister said: “Yoga brings people together, once again!

Compliments to the people of Andhra Pradesh for the manner in which they have strengthened the movement to make Yoga a part of their lives. The #Yogandhra initiative and the programme in Visakhapatnam, which I also took part in, will always motivate several people towards good health and well-being.”

Earlier, Guiness World Records in a post on X said, “Today an incredible 300,105 participants took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India – organised by Gov. of Andhra Pradesh to celebrate International Day of Yoga. Participants can claim a digital certificate at gwr.co/YogaLesson .”

PM Modi on Saturday said Yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability.

On the 11th International Day of Yoga, he urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy.

The Prime Minister was addressing the national event to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam yesterday.

Advertisement