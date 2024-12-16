Where wellness meets luxury

The invitation to come spend a few days immersed in all things wellness, bolstered by a generous helping of luxury couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for me. A recent health scare—one that accelerated my need to seek healing of both mind and body—made accepting the offer a no-brainer. And so, a crisp Saturday morning in mid November found me deposited at the brand new Swastik Luxury Wellbeing Sanctuary, near the Khadakwasla Lake on the outskirts of Pune in Maharashtra.

Serene start

Advertisement

Here, the welcome ritual for all guests is unique. Besides the typical Indian greeting of a teeka and aarti, Swastik takes it a few more steps ahead by making you stand barefoot in a huge copper bowl, while you ring a brass bell above. Letting the sound it emanates reverberate throughout your body. Thus, letting the healing process begin. As you are offered a heartfelt signature chant of “Aatma Naman” (my soul acknowledges your soul), that all staff members greet you with here, the journey begins, creating a connection of respect and presence.

Advertisement

I was soon informed that the name “Swastik” finds its origins in Sanskrit, where “sw” means “well” or “auspicious,” “ast” refers to “being,” and “ik” signifies “things associated with”. Together, Swastik represents all things auspicious and associated with wellbeing. Channelling this philosophy, Swastik Wellbeing offers a holistic approach to life that nurtures five key dimensions—health, wealth, love, bliss and spirituality—leading seekers towards a life that blooms in abundance, joy and inner peace.

Laid out in the pattern of a lotus flower, the resort is neatly divided into five distinct zones called vihars that all come together harmoniously. Set on a gentle hillock, the main Anand Vihar is a vibrant space that ensures physical and mental wellbeing. Inspired by the fire element, it ignites the spirit and nurtures the soul. The facilities available in this space include Ninadika (a sound healing space), Vyayam (a gym), Smitam (a poolside lounge), Rasa (a restaurant), Sama (an outdoor seating area), Sangithi (auditorium), Sukh Kund (watsu pool), Anand Kund (swimming pool), Parichay (diagnostic centre) and a consultation room.

For a more hands-on experience, guests find themselves at the Utsav Vihar. An area where creativity and nature come together to enhance spiritual and artistic growth. This space offers seekers the opportunity to explore yoga, music, dance and more. The open amphitheatre, Rang Mandal, and the reflexology path, Anant Mandal, provide spaces where seekers can engage with their creative and spiritual sides, enhancing their journey toward self-discovery.

And finally, Dhyan Vihar represents the spiritual core of Swastik. This sacred space is designed to support seekers in their pursuit of deeper contemplation and personal growth. The central structure, Dhyan Mandir, is a column-less, 11,000-square-foot meditation hall that promotes ascension of energy.

Cocoons of bliss

My cottage was part of 61 individual villas (34 are operational at the moment) nestled in an area of the resort called Sukh Vihar or “happiness abode”. Inspired by the curves and undulations of Mother Earth, these guhas (cave-like structures) blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, offering both luxury and a deep connection to nature. The minimalist design of the three room villas, plus a balcony, adorned with earthy tones, creates a peaceful and contemplative environment where one can relax and reconnect with themselves. Packed with all the modern conveniences (sans distractions like a TV or music system) and luxurious bath and toilet amenities, the villas are perfect for the luxury seeker.

Nourishment for body and soul

I was informed that the all-vegetarian, tea-, coffee- and alcohol-bereft meals and beverages that would be served to me here mirror the healing goals Swastik seeks to achieve for the duration of my stay. Laid out at Rasa, the resort’s main restaurant, all three meals are served at fixed times of the day and come pre-set (three or five courses) using organic and process free ingredients. So, white sugar here is substituted with natural sweeteners like honey and coconut jaggery. This even translates into the fats used in the preparations. Wherein only the finest, healthy and beneficial fats like A2 cow’s milk ghee, virgin coconut oil and other cold-pressed oils are used.

To call it a mere ‘spa’ would be an insult to its beauty. And so here, ‘Ayu Vihar’ is the heart of physical rejuvenation at Swastik. Combining the wisdom of Ayurveda, naturopathy, Western medicine and alternative healing sciences, this state-of-the-art facility offers a sanctuary for those seeking physical healing and balance. The design of Ayu Vihar, with its interwoven infinity symbols, reflects the timeless essence of health. Inside, seekers can explore therapies that range from the traditional Kerala Ayurvedic abhyanga to the relaxing Balinese massage in separate spaces dedicated for men and women. The space includes Aaram (tea lounge), Vishram (relaxation room), Purvam (pre-therapy room), Pashcham (post-therapy room), Nisargam (naturopathy), Surya Kund (hot tub), Chandra Kund (cold pool), Lavanam (salt cave), Navam (massage room), Ayuram (Ayurvedic therapy room), Saham (couple’s massage room) and Akasham (terrace lounge) to take in the calm atmosphere.

The plus list

Over my three days at Swastik, I learnt that holistic healing is the credo here. To that end, as a therapeutic and heart-warming experience, guests can engage in the unique concept of ‘cow hugging’. Here one gets to play with the cute, miniature Punganur cows from Andhra Pradesh. All this in a nurturing environment to enhance emotional well–being and promote relaxation.

In addition, the Nakshatra Van at Swastik is a serene Zodiac garden inspired by the stars, where you can indulge in ‘forest bathing’. As this part of the resort offers guests a peaceful retreat amidst nature to meditate and reconnect with the natural world.

Like all good things, my stay at this wonderful resort came to an end in the literal sense of the term. But the healing, wellness, peace of mind and tranquillity that I achieved in my short stay here are things that I took back home with me in spades. And are things that continue to be a part of my being to this very day.

The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer