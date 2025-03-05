Her route, her rules: A woman steering the future of logistics

With International Women’s Day 2025 around the corner, the spotlight is on women breaking barriers across industries. One such trailblazer is Ayesha Katgara, the Head of Corporate Strategy at Jeena & Company, a legacy logistics firm with a remarkable 125-year history. As part of the fifth generation of the Katgara family, Ayesha, a woman with vision, is redefining leadership by seamlessly blending tradition with innovation in a historically male-dominated industry of logistics.

Shaped by legacy

Growing up within the fold of Jeena & Company, Ayesha’s journey was shaped by the company’s unwavering principles of trust, reliability, and innovation. Her early exposure to the logistics business instilled a deep appreciation for the company’s enduring legacy.

“Having practically grown up at Jeena, I have witnessed firsthand the fantastic evolution of our company into the future-ready business it is today. This legacy has, of course, deeply shaped my leadership and vision,” says Ayesha.

As the Head of Corporate Strategy, her primary focus is to preserve this legacy while driving transformation. By integrating technological advancements with customer-centric strategies, she ensures that Jeena & Company not only stays relevant but also leads the way in digital transformation and sustainable growth.

“The industry expertise and strong relationships cultivated over generations serve as valuable assets, enabling me to uphold our core values while steering the company toward continued progress, consistently,” she adds.

Thriving in a male-dominated industry

The logistics sector has long been perceived as male-dominated, making Ayesha’s journey both challenging and inspiring. Rather than simply challenging the status quo, she advocates for a balanced approach—leveraging technology, sustainability, and customer-centric strategies to fuel growth.

“Leadership is defined by vision and capability, not gender,” she affirms. “While I have faced subtle biases, I have also found staunch allies and mentors who champion equality. Their support, along with the inspiring stories of women transforming the logistics landscape, strengthens my commitment to building a more inclusive industry.”

Her advice is clear and powerful: “There are no roles in the supply chain that women cannot excel in – it is about merit, skill, and resilience. There is no force stronger than a woman determined to succeed.”

Building an inclusive industry

One of the biggest challenges for every woman in logistics is the persistent gender bias that limits career advancement. Ayesha believes that companies must take proactive measures to address this issue.

“Organizations must actively push for inclusive workplaces by providing equal opportunities for leadership development, mentorship, and career progression,” she asserts.

She advocates for policies that support work-life balance and equal representation at all levels. By fostering an environment where merit and expertise drive success, businesses can create opportunities for women to thrive without compromising personal responsibilities.

“The time has come for businesses to build a culture where talent makes the noise, regardless of gender,” Ayesha states.

The logistics landscape is rapidly evolving, and Ayesha sees technology as a game changer. From AI and IoT to green logistics, technological advancements are reshaping supply chain operations.

“AI is revolutionizing logistics through predictive analytics, automation, and real-time tracking, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” she explains.

“This journey has been a learning curve, especially in understanding how marketing can impact the logistics industry. Beyond external branding, our initiatives have fostered a sense of unity and belonging within the organization too,” she reflects.

Ayesha Katgara is not just breaking barriers—she is building pathways for future generations of women, as a woman, in logistics. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that success transcends gender and that inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability are the cornerstones of progress.

“The logistics sector holds immense potential for women. It’s time to embrace diversity, challenge outdated norms, and create an industry where talent, vision, and determination know no bounds,” she says.