Shabana Azmi curates ‘Femme Lens’ to champion women filmmakers at Red Lorry Fest

Veteran actress and fierce advocate for cinema, Shabana Azmi, is bringing a powerful new section to the Red Lorry Film Festival—’Femme Lens’, a showcase dedicated to films directed by women from around the world.

Curated by Shabana Azmi herself, this special category ‘Femme Lens’ will take center stage on Women’s Day, celebrating bold storytelling and the artistic brilliance of female filmmakers.

“Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries,” Azmi shared, expressing her excitement for the lineup. “These films exemplify the unique perspectives and storytelling prowess that women bring to the big screen. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience these carefully selected works and to honor the dedication of women filmmakers on this special day.”

Returning for its second edition from March 21-23, 2025, the Red Lorry Film Festival—organized by BookMyShow—promises an exciting mix of screenings, discussions, and industry-led masterclasses.

One of the festival’s highlights will be a masterclass by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, where she will share insights on taking independent films to a global audience. Veteran producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will lead a discussion on the shifting landscape of entertainment, while acclaimed directors Akarsh Khurana and Sooni Taraporevala will delve into the evolution of storytelling.

Screenwriter Anjum Rajabali will also take the stage, offering valuable lessons on crafting compelling narratives.

Azmi’s role in curating ‘Femme Lens’ aligns with her lifelong commitment to supporting meaningful cinema. Known for her performances in over 160 films—ranging from independent and parallel cinema to mainstream and international projects—she has long been a voice for social change through her art.

The daughter of renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi, Shabana Azmi trained at the Film and Television Institute of India and made her cinematic debut with ‘Ankur’ in 1974. She quickly rose to prominence in India’s parallel cinema movement, a wave of socially conscious, realistic films that often addressed pressing societal issues.

With a record five National Film Awards for Best Actress and multiple Filmfare and international accolades, Azmi remains one of India’s most celebrated performers. She was honored with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for her contributions to cinema and activism.