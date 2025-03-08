Will fulfill all promises towards women to ensure their safety, health, education & prosperity : Delhi CM

Highlighting the commitment towards women safety, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the occasion of International Women’s Day here said that since she has taken charge, the safety of women in the city is her responsibility.

She said that the agenda for empowering women that is being taken forward across the nation with work being done under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be ensured in Delhi by fulfilling all promises made to the women of the city.

Gupta while addressing an event on Saturday said that giving priority to women’s safety and convenience, important proposals like expansion of CCTV network and several other initiatives have been considered.

Gupta said that from the point of view of women safety, since the past fifteen days Delhi government held discussions on the works regarding several schemes that are very important to ensure the safety and security of the women in the national capital.

CM informed that the discussions were held on increasing the number of the CCTV cameras across the city, increasing the number of women personnel with PCR, bringing in more pink PCR vans and increasing the number of women managed ‘pink’ police stations.

Mentioning about a very important initiative, Gupta said that “One Stop Centres” will be opened in districts of the city for women who have been harassed and are in need of help and legal assistance.

She further said that construction of “pink public toilets” will also be considered in the areas where there is a need.

CM asserted that Delhi Government is fully committed to fulfilling every promise made to the women of the national capital.

She also said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , important discussions were held with the central government on making Delhi more safe and prosperous.

Gupta expressed that the BJP has always respected and honoured women power, and said she was grateful to the party and PM for the unwavering faith and support.

She further said that the party and its top leadership has not limited women empowerment to mere words and slogans, but has shown faith and trust by giving them important responsibilities within the party and in the government.

Delhi CM also said that empowered women are the foundation of strong India, and when women progress, society and the country will also progress.

She urged everyone to work together towards women empowerment, equality and self-reliance and build a strong future.

“Women empowerment is not just a slogan but our resolve and commitment,” Gupta added.

Taking to social media platform X, she later said that, ” Today, I was present among my sisters in the Mahila Morcha Abhinandan Samaroh under the guidance of the National President JP Nadda and Delhi State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and appreciated their efforts to bring positive change in the society through their hard work and dedication.”