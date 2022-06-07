Heatwave: 5 Easy Tips on How to Survive

Heat waves are rolling across the country there is hot summer weather—and then there are heat waves. Much like other natural disasters, heat waves can be very dangerous according to a report published by Indian meteorologists in 2021, heat waves have killed over 17,000 people in 50 years.

But what are heat waves? The extreme weather phenomenon occurs when temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 35 degrees Celsius in the hills. A heatwave can cause dizziness, vomiting, headache, dehydration, sunburn, and even heat stroke. It is, therefore, imperative to take necessary steps to protect yourself from falling sick, especially for those who cannot avoid stepping out.

Here are some tips to tackle the heat

Drink sufficient water

Water is one of the most essential things to beat the heat. A sufficient intake of water helps to keep the body hydrated even in scorching temperatures. Always travel with safe drinking water, even if you are taking the usual route to the office or going on a shopping spree. Refill it from a safe water dispenser or buy bottled water if the one you are carrying runs out.

Have refreshing juices

Besides water, healthy fruit juices are a great way to survive the heat wave in India. However, consuming freshly squeezed fruit juices is a better option than buying packaged ones, as the latter usually include preservatives.

Summer coolers such as watermelon juice and lemon squash are great for the body. They help stay hydrated and provide much-needed energy. A strict ‘no’ would be for beverages such as tea and coffee.

Another drink you can have to beat the heat is lassi or Indian buttermilk. Lassi is one of the most famous traditional drinks of India and can be found at both roadside eateries and restaurants.

Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.

Pace Yourself

Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.

Wear Sunscreen

Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.

Prefer to drink water from clay pots (Matke ka Pani)

In the summer, fridge water is too cold and water kept outside is too hot, So, clay pots provide us the perfect drinking water. It is gentle for the throat and can be easily consumed by people suffering from a cold or cough due to its ideal cooling effect.