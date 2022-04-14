Are you thinking about what healthy habits you must teach to your childern? Parents can help their children develop healthy habits early in life. This will bring lifelong benefits. As a parent, you can encourage your children to learn good habits that may include good social skills, and good manners and also help them evaluate some of their food choices and physical activity habits. It takes time to acquire a habit, so parents need to be patient with their children. Repeating a behavior or action on a daily basis will help your child inculcate it more promptly. Here are some tips and guidelines to get you started.

Healthy habits which parents must teach their children

Healthy Lifestyle:

This is the first thing parents much encourage their children to follow. This can start as soon as you wean your baby from breastfeeding by starting with fruit and vegetable purees. Avoid introducing children to extra sugar and fried food and stick to healthier alternatives.

Starting early will not only acquaint the baby’s taste buds with healthy food but will also make it a lifestyle as he grows, thus helping him in the long run. A healthy lifestyle includes

Eating fruits and vegetables

Drinking water

Avoiding processed and junk food

Avoiding sugary and aerated drinks

Eating meals on time. Skipping meals can lead to acidity, overeating, and various other gastrointestinal problems.

Sleeping On Time

One of the most important habits that parents should teach their kids is that of sleeping on time. It is of utmost importance for children to get ample sleep in order to rejuvenate their bodies. Parents should set a sleep routine for the child so that the child’s body gets tuned to it in a few days and he himself would retire to bed at the same time each night. In fact, parents can also sleep with the child at the set time as this makes it easier for the child to sleep and he/she feels secure that the parents are with him.

Regular Exercise

Gadgets and Televisions are making kids couch potatoes. Children must be encouraged to exercise regularly in order to be fit and keep diseases and infections at bay. Try to fix a routine for exercise either in the morning or evening and if possible, exercise with your child. Not only will it make your child active, but it will also improve your bonding with your child and he/she will feel motivated to exercise.

Be Kind

It is important to teach kids to be empathetic, helpful, and generous. It is good to teach kids easy ways so that they can touch other people’s lives. This includes being kind towards humans, animals, and the environment. Being kind teaches kids to be compassionate and teaches them to be thankful for what they have in their lives.

Money Management

Teaching kids to be responsible with money is extremely important as it teaches them the value of money. It also teaches them to understand the difference between wants and needs in life. It makes them realize the hard work of their parents to earn money and fulfill their needs.

Basic Hygiene

There are a few things such as brushing your teeth twice, washing your hands before and after meals, etc. which should be developed in the children from the beginning as it then turns into a habit that they will follow throughout their life. Being Hygienic is vital in a child’s growth and development.