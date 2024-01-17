Mistakes hindering a good night’s sleep

Have you been consistently enjoying a restful night’s sleep? If so, what exactly do you do before turning in for the night? Do you check your social media, watch TV, or perhaps indulge in a large cup of caffeine, thinking it will help you destress? If you’ve nodded in agreement to any of these questions, unfortunately, these could be the reasons you haven’t been able to consistently enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep. Your sleep quality is significantly influenced by the activities you engage in before bedtime. Curious about other potential mistakes you might be making during sleep? Read on to find out.

Eating Late at Night

Working late into the night may lead to forgetting about dinner time and resorting to a late-night heavy snack or quickly preparing a frozen meal before bedtime. We’ve all been guilty of this. However, did you know that eating late can have a notable impact on your sleep quality? Consuming high-carb and high-fat foods before bed can keep you awake because these foods are more difficult to digest, stimulating your metabolism and acid secretion to break down the food components, ultimately affecting your sleep.

Engaging in High-Intensity Activity

If you enjoy hitting the gym before bedtime, it might be worth reconsidering. Late-night intense exercises can result in poor sleep as they increase cardiac input. Furthermore, high-intensity workouts elevate the body’s core temperature, making it more challenging to relax and fall asleep. On the contrary, low-intensity exercises, according to scientific belief, can assist some individuals in falling asleep more easily.

Checking and Scrolling Through Your Phone

We’re all guilty of checking our phones at night, catching up on the latest in the lives of our friends, strangers, or favorite celebrities. However, the blue light emitted by phones can signal to our bodies that it’s daylight, disrupting the circadian rhythm and hampering the secretion of the melatonin hormone. Experts recommend staying away from your phone an hour before bedtime. Instead, consider engaging in activities such as reading and aromatherapy to calm the body and fully unwind before sleep.

These are some of the most common mistakes people make before going to sleep. If you find yourself struggling with insomnia or consistently facing sleep issues, be sure to consult with a medical representative.

